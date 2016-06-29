Telemedicine May Offer Cheaper Options For Some Health Care

Routine online consultations are generally less expensive than an office visit, according to The Wall Street Journal. Also, NerdWallet provides some consumer advice about using medical records to help figure out billing problems.

The Fiscal Times: Really Want to Lower Healthcare Costs? Stay Away From Your Doctor

Not all that long ago, the notion of obtaining medical advice and treatment over the phone, email or video seemed exotic and risky. ... But as Melinda Beck of The Wall Street Journal wrote on Monday, many of those obstacles and concerns have been surmounted, and the era of the “virtual doctor” is upon us. ... routine on line consultations typically cost about $45. That compares with $100 or more for an in-office visit, $160 for a visit to an urgent-care clinic and $750 or more at a hospital emergency room, according to The Journal. (Pianin, 6/28)

NerdWallet: Request Your Medical Records Before You Pay That Hospital Bill

It’s your right to access all of your hospital records — and the best reason to have them might be financial. If you’re hit with a huge medical bill that you think is erroneous or fraudulent, these records can prove you right or wrong. They’re the best account of what actually happened, more reliable than your memory or the doctor’s. (Glover, 6/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription