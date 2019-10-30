Tennessee Governor Says Sharp Public Criticism Of Medicaid Block Grant Proposal Stems From Misinformation

"There's been a lot of concern about people getting off the rolls with this or lowering services or taking money away," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. "That isn't the intent at all of the block grant proposal. It's to actually increase services and funding for our TennCare population." Conservatives have long pushed for states to move toward block grants, but advocates worry people will lose coverage. Medicaid news comes out of Ohio, as well.

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Defends Block Grant Proposal In Memphis

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee defended his TennCare block grant proposal during a visit in Memphis Tuesday, saying much of the negative comments it received from the public have been based on misinformation. ...In a gaggle with reporters after his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting in Memphis, Lee cast the TennCare block grant proposal, which could change the structure of how TennCare receives funding, as a positive for the state and Shelby County. Shelby County has more TennCare recipients than any other county in Tennessee. (Hardiman, 10/29)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Planned Ohio Medicaid Work Requirements Call For Case Workers To Contact Recipients Before They’re Cut Off

Ohioans who will be required to work to get health coverage through Medicaid will not be kicked off until a case worker talks to them first. That’s according to the latest paperwork Ohio Medicaid has submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services -- technically called an implementation plan because it spells out how the work requirements will be carried out. (Hancock, 10/29)

