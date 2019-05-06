Tennessee To Seek Controversial Medicaid Block Grant Waiver In Move That Will Test How Far CMS Is Willing To Go

The Trump administration has been studying whether it legally can allow states this leeway, and Democratic lawmakers have vowed to fight block grants if CMS approves them. Critics say that shifting to block grants would leave states with little option other than to slash Medicaid enrollment and benefits. News on Medicaid comes out of Kansas and Iowa, as well.

Politico: Tennessee Will Ask Trump To OK First Medicaid Block Grant

Tennessee is charging ahead to become the first state in the nation to ask the Trump administration for Medicaid funding in a lump sum — a radical overhaul of the entitlement program that critics warn could force major cutbacks in health coverage for low-income people. State Republican lawmakers on Thursday, emboldened by the Trump administration’s promise to provide states with more flexibility to run their Medicaid programs, approved legislation requiring Tennessee to submit a Medicaid block grant plan to the federal government within six months. The legislation now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who will sign the bill, a spokesperson said. (Pradhan, 5/3)

The Associated Press: GOP Thwarts Governor's Push To Expand Medicaid In Kansas

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's effort to expand Medicaid in Kansas this year died Saturday when enough moderate Republicans bowed to the wishes of the GOP-controlled Legislature's conservative leaders and ended an impasse that had tied up the state budget. The House voted 79-45 in favor of an $18.4 billion spending blueprint for state government for the budget year beginning in July. Democrats and moderate Republicans held the budget hostage Friday and much of Saturday, hoping to force the Senate to vote on an expansion plan passed by the House and favored by Kelly. (Hanna, 5/4)

The Associated Press: Medicaid Expansion Backers In Kansas Block Next State Budget

Kansas lawmakers who support expanding Medicaid blocked passage of the next state budget Friday in a high-stakes standoff designed to force the Legislature's conservative Republican leaders to allow an expansion plan backed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly's election last year raised hopes that Kansas would join 36 other states that have expanded Medicaid or seen voters pass ballot initiatives. (Hanna, 5/3)

The Associated Press: Iowa Governor Signs Bill Limiting Funds For Sex-Reassignment

Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a budget bill that prohibits the use of Medicaid funding to pay for sex-reassignment surgery. The Republican governor signed the Health and Human Services funding bill on Friday and opted not to issue a line item veto of the ban on public funding for such surgeries. Conservative Republicans added the prohibition in the closing days of the Legislature, saying it was a response to a recent Iowa Supreme Court decision that said the state couldn't deny two transgender women Medicaid coverage for sex-reassignment surgery. (5/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription