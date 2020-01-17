Tensions Escalate Over Planned Pro-Gun Rally In Virginia’s Capital After FBI Arrests 3 Suspected Neo-Nazis

Gov. Ralph Northam has already declared a state of emergency and has temporarily banned firearms from Capitol Square in Richmond ahead of Monday's gun rally, which has drawn national attention among the pro-gun rights movement.

The New York Times: Virginia Capital On Edge As F.B.I. Arrests Suspected Neo-Nazis Before Gun Rally

Alarming calls online for a race war. The arrest of three suspected neo-Nazis. Memories of the explosive clashes in Charlottesville, Va., three years ago. A sense of crisis enveloped the capital of Virginia on Thursday, with the police on heightened alert and Richmond bracing for possible violence ahead of a gun rally next week that is expected to draw white supremacists and other anti-government extremists. (Williams, Goldman and MacFarquhar, 1/16)

The Washington Post: FBI Arrests 3 Alleged Members Of White Supremacist Group Ahead Of Virginia Gun Rally

Monday is the state’s traditional citizen lobbying day, and gun rights groups are organizing a large demonstration to oppose the proposed legislation. The rally has drawn interest from militias and extremist groups across the country, raising security concerns in Richmond. Northam has asked “nonessential” state employees not to come to work Monday, a state holiday during which legislative staffers would normally be on duty, since the legislature is in session. (Harris and Barrett, 1/16)

The Washington Post: Virginia Gun Ban: Judge Upholds Northam's Executive Order Banning Weapons On Capitol Square

A Circuit Court judge upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary ban on firearms in Capitol Square ahead of Monday's gun rights rally, which is expected to draw thousands of armed activists from across the country. From Friday night until Tuesday, weapons of any kind will be prohibited on the grounds of the Capitol under a state of emergency. Northam (D) said the precaution was necessary because of “credible intelligence” that militias and gun rights advocates are threatening violence at the rally. (Schneider, 1/16)

Meanwhile, in Missouri —

St. Louis Public Radio: Gov. Parson Doesn't Support Red Flag Laws For Missouri

In the governor’s State of the State address on Wednesday, he recognized the mayors and their commitment to fighting violent crime. He spoke about working with them, and, through “respect and willingness to listen to one another,” they were able to come up with three solutions: providing greater protection for victims and witnesses, providing more mental health resources and services, and strengthening laws to target violent criminals. When asked about previously offering support for stiffer regulations for violent offenders and, more specifically, domestic abusers, which is commonly referred to as a red flag law, Parson said he does not support it. (Driscoll, 1/16)

