Testing Has White House, GOP Lawmakers At Odds Over Stimulus Bill

While common ground with Democrats is still far off, disagreements remain between the Trump administration and congressional Republican leaders after a White House meeting. At issue is money for virus testing, schools and payroll taxes while a surprise billing measure appears to be off the table.

The Hill: White House, Senate GOP Clash Over Testing Funds

Senate Republicans are clashing with the White House over whether to include new money for coronavirus testing in the next relief package, which lawmakers estimate could swell to $2 trillion once Democratic demands are included. The intraparty tension in the GOP could give Democrats leverage as congressional discussions intensify over the next couple weeks. (Bolton, 7/20)

ABC News: Trump Looks To Act On Call To Slow Down Testing He Falsely Blames For Surge In Cases

While President Trump has repeatedly mused that the U.S. should slow down testing for the coronavirus as the surging case count has earned the United States the unenviable distinction as having the most reported cases in the world, he now appears to be acting to do just that. Sources tell ABC News that the administration is proposing zeroing out funding for coronavirus testing and contact tracing, as well as funds for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health in a coronavirus relief package, as an opening offer in negotiations over the forthcoming relief package. (Phelps and Gittleson, 7/21)

The Associated Press: Trump, Congress Square Off Over Virus Aid As Crisis Worsens

Trump convened GOP leaders at the White House on Monday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to roll out his $1 trillion package in days. But the administration criticized the legislation’s money for more virus testing and insisted on a full payroll tax repeal that could complicate quick passage. The timeline appeared to quickly shift. (Mascaro, 7/21)

Politico: ‘Surprise’ Billing Fix Likely Out Of Next Covid-19 Package As Fight Over Tests Plays Out

Congress looks unable to protect patients from "surprise" medical bills before the election, despite a push from key health committee chairs and the Trump administration to include a fix in a new coronavirus relief package. Senate Republicans are expected to unveil a skinny package of rescue measures this week that will largely skirt contentious health issues but include protections for hospitals from lawsuits over coronavirus exposure and possibly money for Covid-19 testing that private insurers won't cover. (Luthi and Roubein, 7/20)

The Hill: GOP Eyes More Than $70 Billion For Schools In Coronavirus Package

Republicans are eyeing more than $70 billion in help for schools as part of the next coronavirus aid package currently being negotiated. "There is going to be over $70 billion that this president has already authorized to work with Congress to try to make sure we not only keep the classrooms safe, but the students safe," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News of the forthcoming GOP proposal for the fifth coronavirus relief legislation. (Carney, 7/20)

The Hill: GOP Signals Trump's Payroll-Tax Cut In Republican Coronavirus Bill — For Now

Top administration officials signaled on Monday night that a payroll-tax cut, a top priority for President Trump, is in the forthcoming Republican coronavirus aid proposal, at least for now. Asked if the payroll-tax cut had to be in the Republican bill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters "it's in the bill." "So we'll see," he added. "We look forward to meeting with everybody." (Carney, 7/20)

