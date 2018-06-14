Texans Want State Leaders To Lower Health Care Costs, Consider Expanding Medicaid, Poll Finds

In a state that prides itself on a less-government-is-better mantra, the findings might reflect changing values: 64 percent think Medicaid should be expanded.

Texas Tribune: Poll: Texans Say Legislators Need To Make Health Care A Priority

Texans think the Legislature needs to step up its efforts to increase health care spending, lower costs and help more people access services, according to a poll released Thursday. Respondents to the poll, conducted by the Episcopal Health Foundation and the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the Legislature’s top three priorities should be lowering the cost of health care, reducing the number of women dying after childbirth and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. (Evans, 6/14)

Houston Chronicle: Texans Want State Leaders To Do More To Solve State’s Health Care Crisis

About two-thirds of Texans think state lawmakers are not doing enough to help low-income adults get the health care they need, including tackling skyrocketing costs, reducing the number of maternal deaths and boosting access to health insurance, a new national survey found. And by the exact same percentage, Texans think the solution is expanding Medicaid — a position current state leaders and conservative forces have steadfastly opposed. (Deam, 6/14)

