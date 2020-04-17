Texas Becomes Mail-In-Voting War’s Next Battleground
As Texas Democrats push for mail-in-voting, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter saying someone already ill with COVID-19 could vote by mail, but that the mere fear of contracting the illness wouldn’t qualify. Across the country, tensions are rising as states and election officials try to ensure voters will be able to safely made their voice heard in November.
The Wall Street Journal:
In Texas A Battle Brews Over Voting By Mail Amid Coronavirus
Republicans and Democrats in Texas are locking horns over coronavirus-related efforts to expand voting by mail, with Republicans arguing it can fuel voter fraud and Democrats warning that disallowing it could harm turnout and sway results. The Texas Democratic Party has filed two lawsuits against state election officials and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to extend the state’s limited mail-in eligibility. A state district judge Wednesday afternoon said he would grant Democrats an injunction to allow Texans to vote by mail; state Republicans are expected to appeal. (Findell, 4/16)
The Associated Press:
Coronavirus Could Complicate Trump's Path To Reelection
The coronavirus is poised to reshape the political map, pummeling battleground states and alarming Republicans who see early signs of an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. The pandemic, which has killed more than 30,000 Americans and left millions out of work, has eviscerated Trump’s hope to run for reelection on a strong economy. A series of states he won in 2016 could tilt toward Democrats. (Lemire, Riccardi and Beaumont, 4/17)
CNN:
DNC's Milwaukee Host Committee Halves Its Staff With Convention In Doubt
The Democratic National Convention's host committee in Milwaukee has cut its staff by more than half as the coronavirus pandemic has raised questions about whether and how the political parties' conventions can be held this summer. The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee, which recruits volunteers, raises money and organizes venues for convention activities, reduced its staff from 31 members to 14, a party official said Thursday. (Bradner, 4/16)