Texas Cities – Confronting Mounting Case Counts – Worry About Hospitals’ Intensive Care Capacity
The state continues to report record highs in the number of hospitalizations, leading some officials to predict health systems could max out within the next two weeks. News outlets also report that Houston emergency room patients who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus are often sent home without being tested.
The Texas Tribune:
Several Texas Cities Worry Hospitals May Run Out Of Beds In Two Weeks Or Sooner
Local officials and experts in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth have expressed concerns in recent days that increasing coronavirus hospitalizations could overwhelm their intensive care capacities, with some saying it could happen in less than two weeks. As Texas hit another record high Sunday, reporting 8,181 people hospitalized for the new coronavirus, local officials predicted cities could soon run out of space to care for the sickest patients. The state reported that there still are 13,307 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,203 available staffed ICU beds statewide, but hospital capacity varies greatly by region. (Olivares, 7/5)
Houston Chronicle:
Presumed COVID-19 Patients Often Sent Home From Houston Hospital ERs Without Testing, Doctors Report
As the nation’s fourth-largest city shudders under the virus’ renewed fury, “hundreds” of emergency room patients at two of Houston’s major health systems are often not tested even if they appear sick with COVID-19, according to multiple doctors at those hospitals, some speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from their institutions. (Deam, 7/4)
Dallas Morning News:
Dallas County Reports Record 1,103 Coronavirus Cases, Continuing Its Skyward Trajectory
Dallas County reported 1,103 new coronavirus cases Saturday, setting a daily record for the fourth time this week and continuing the sharp rise of recent days. The county also reported two deaths: of a Balch Springs man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s who lived in a long-term care facility in Dallas. The county recorded 44 deaths for the week, making it the deadliest of the pandemic so far. (Marfin, 7/4)
Also, issues of care, disability and race surround the story of this Texas man's death -
The Washington Post:
Disability Rights Activists Rally Around Wife Of Quadraplegic Man With Covid-19 Who Sought Continued Treatment
Michael Hickson, a 46-year-old father of five from Texas, was sick with covid-19 when doctors reached a crossroads in his treatment. He had pneumonia in both lungs, a urinary tract infection and sepsis — a dangerous immune response leading to multisystem organ failure. He needed a ventilator to help him continue breathing, but the hospital felt further intervention for the disabled man was futile. A doctor explained to the family that there was little hope Hickson would survive or regain “quality of life.” (Cha, 7/5)