Texas Gov. Requests $100M To Shield Schools From Gun Violence, Hints At Potential Red Flag Law

Also, in the wake of the high school shooting outside Houston, Gov. Greg Abbott vows to protect the Second Amendment, asks gun owners to be responsible and devises a plan to increase mental health practices in schools.

Texas Tribune: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Has A 40-Point Plan For Improving School Safety. Here's What It Would Do.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s suggestions for limiting mass shooting deaths in Texas include a bevy of changes to state law, a culture shift in how law enforcement officers patrol their communities, increases in mental health practices at schools and help for educators who want to improve their abilities to remove potentially dangerous students from classrooms. (Formby, 5/30)

The New York Times: Texas Governor’s School Safety Plan: More Armed Guards, No Big Gun Controls

And [Gov. Greg Abbott] asked state legislators to “consider the merits” of passing a so-called red flag law that would allow the police, family members or a school employee to petition a judge to temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others. Texas would become one of only about 10 states with red flag laws, if legislators were to pass such a law, though proposals for similar legislation are pending in more than a dozen other states. (Oppel, 5/30)

The Associated Press: Texas Governor Unveils School Safety Plan Following Shooting

A handful of the recommendations involved gun safety in Texas, a state that embraces its gun-friendly reputation and has more than 1.2 million people licensed to carry handguns. (Stengle, 5/30)

