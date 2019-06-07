Texas Gun Safety Measure: Governor Signs Bill Focusing On Arming Teachers, Boosting Mental Health Services.

But the state took no action on restricting gun sales or implementing "red flag" laws adopted by other states as gun violence increases. The Texas State Teachers Association opposed expanding the program arming teachers. News on gun safety is from Florida and Virginia, as well.

The Associated Press: Texas Governor Signs Bill Allowing More Armed Teachers

Texas will allow more teachers to have guns in school and will increase mental health services for students under bills that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Thursday as major parts of the state's response to a 2018 mass shooting at a high school near Houston. School districts will be allowed to place as many armed teachers or school personnel on campus as they see fit. (6/6)

Texas Tribune: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs School Safety Bills

Capping off a yearslong effort to prevent another school shooting like the Santa Fe High tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a series of bills into law Thursday that would, among other things, strengthen mental health initiatives available to children and allot money to school districts that can go toward “hardening” their campuses. A sweeping school safety measure, Senate Bill 11, instructs school districts to implement multihazard emergency operation plans, requires certain training for school resource officers, ensures school district employees — including substitute teachers — are trained to respond to emergencies, and establishes threat assessment teams to help identify potentially dangerous students and determine the best ways to intervene before they become violent. (Samuels, 6/6)

Health News Florida: Districts Could Be Called Out On School Safety

After a state commission found out Wednesday that nearly 200 schools --- including many charter schools --- have not had armed security as required by state law, commissioners urged the Florida Department of Education to “name names and name people” to try to force compliance. Within two hours, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran agreed to publicly name non-compliant school districts at a news conference if they do not comply with all school-safety mandates by Aug. 1. (Ceballos, 6/6)

The Washington Post: Virginia Beach Vigil Sends A Message Of 'Unity'

One by one their names were read aloud. But not their formal names; their more familiar names, the ones you use with someone you’ve gotten to know. Bobby. Rich. Missy. Keith. Bert. Formality wasn’t necessary for a grieving city that has treasured the memories of the 12 people who were killed in a mass shooting at a municipal complex last week. The thousands at Rock Church stood in silence, listening to the names — with the quiet broken, at the end, by the agonized wail of a woman amid the victims’ families. (Morrison and Williams, 6/6)

