Texas Hospital Giants Plan Merger That Would Create A $14 Billion, 68-Hospital System

The deal between Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann Health System is just the latest consolidation effort seen in a health care landscape that is being dominated by mergers and acquisitions at the moment.

The Wall Street Journal: Texas Hospital Giants Baylor Scott & White And Memorial Hermann Plan To Merge

Two Texas hospital giants announced they plan to merge, which would combine dominant hospital systems in two of the nation’s largest metropolitan markets, one of the latest signs of the consolidation reshaping the health-care industry. Baylor Scott & White Health, a nonprofit based in Dallas, and Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston and also a nonprofit, announced a letter of intent to create a 68-hospital system spanning from the Gulf of Mexico to the Oklahoma border. (Evans, 10/1)

Modern Healthcare: Baylor Scott & White, Memorial Hermann Sign Letter Of Intent To Merge

The combined not-for-profit entity would have 68 hospitals, two health plans and around $14.4 billion in revenue. Its footprint would include more than 1,100 care delivery sites, about 73,000 employees and nearly 14,000 employed, independent and academic physicians. "As the whole field is in the midst of a transformation related to a combination of cost issues and technology disruption, our boards got together and talked about how to come together in a more structural way rather than just sharing best practices," said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White. (Kacik, 10/1)

Dallas Morning News: Largest Not-For-Profit Hospital Chains In Dallas, Houston Plan To Merge

Most changes at the combined system wouldn't be obvious to patients of Baylor Scott & White or Memorial Hermann in the short term, officials said. "There should be no impact to the delivery of patient care for either one of our systems," Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann said. The merger comes at a time when there's great uncertainty about the health insurance marketplace. (Mosier, 10/1)

