Texas Inmates To Supreme Court: Allow Us ‘The Ability To Protect Oneself From Grave Danger’
Most of the prisoners are 65 or older in the state prison in Navasota, Texas. One has already died. They're asking for face masks and the ability to practice good hygiene. The Supreme Court gave the state until Friday to respond. More news on prisoners' health is reported from the District of Columbia, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
The Wall Street Journal:
Texas Inmates Ask Supreme Court To Impose Coronavirus Protections
Older inmates in a Texas prison asked the Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate protective measures against the coronavirus that have been blocked at the state’s request by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The Supreme Court justice overseeing federal courts in Texas, Samuel Alito, gave the state until Friday to respond to the filing on the Wallace Pack Unit, a state prison in Navasota, Texas. The state attorney general’s office had no immediate comment. (Bravin and Gurman, 5/4)
The Washington Post:
As Virus Spreads In Jails And Prisons, Correctional Officers Fear For Themselves And Their Loved Ones
Arnold Hudson Sr. started working as a correctional officer at the D.C. jail in 1997, just a year after he married his wife, Diane. Before that, he spent six years as a guard at the now-closed Lorton prison. Ensuring the safety of incarcerated men and women, and providing them some guidance, Hudson believes, is a noble profession. (Alexander and Morse, 5/4)
The Oklahoman:
Coronavirus In Oklahoma: Up To 14 State Inmates Could Be Released On Medical Parole
The state’s Pardon and Parole Board will hear an emergency medical parole docket May 13 to expedite the release of up to 14 inmates who are at high risk for COVID-19. Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections classifies 126 individuals as having severe medical needs, but only 14 people within that group met the eligibility requirements set for parole. (Branch, 5/5)
Albuquerque Journal:
Justices Deny Petition To Release Inmates
The state Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition to release large numbers of inmates from state prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state Law Offices of the Public Defender, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association filed a petition last month asking the Supreme Court to order Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to release inmates who meet certain criteria to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s prisons. (Carrillo, 5/4)