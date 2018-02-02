Texas Lawmakers Aim To Reduce Maternity Mortality; Nurse Practitioner Bill Makes Headway In Va.

State legislatures also focus on telemedicine practices and medical marijuana.

Houston Chronicle: Lawmakers Urge More Action To Grapple With Texas' Maternal Health Problems

It's no secret that Texas has a serious health crisis on its hands with the alarming number of women dying due to issues related to pregnancy within a year after giving birth, and state leaders haven't yet come to a consensus on finding the best policy path forward. But some women's health experts and state legislators agree one of the first steps is making sure Texas mothers have continuous access to health care before, during and after childbirth. (Milburn, 2/1)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Nurse Practitioner Bill Squeezes Through First Committee, With Amendments

A bill that would provide an avenue for nurse practitioners to practice independently without the supervision of a physician edged through its first committee hearing Thursday after being saddled with an amendment requiring them to receive far more training. The House Health, Welfare and Institutions Subcommittee was standing-room-only as nurse practitioners and physicians — many wearing white medical coats — showed their support or opposition for House Bill 793, sponsored by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield. (O'Connor, 2/1)

KCUR: Kansas Telemedicine Push Dragged Into Abortion Debate

A telemedicine bill aimed at improving health care access for Kansans, particularly in rural areas, may get bogged down in abortion politics. The legislation would mean insurance companies can’t refuse to pay for services provided long-distance that they would cover at an in-person office visit. More controversially, the bill would not allow drug-induced abortion or other abortion procedures through telemedicine. (Fox, 2/1)

The Washington Post: Virginia General Assembly Likely To Legalize Broad Medical Use Of Cannabis Oil

A bill that would allow physicians to broadly prescribe a form of medical marijuana received preliminary approval in the Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday and seems likely to become law, its sponsors say, after years of failed attempts. The legislation, HB 1251, would permit the use of non-hallucinogenic marijuana or cannabis extracts known as cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil to treat any diagnosed condition or disease. Scientific studies indicate that the oils can reduce nausea and alleviate pain, and also may slow the growth of and kill some cancer cells. (Sullivan, 2/1)

