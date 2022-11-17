Texas Lawmakers Want To Criminalize Gender Care For Minors

Some lawmakers are stepping up efforts to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, The Hill reports, with at least three new bills aiming to classify treatment as child abuse. Health news from New Hampshire, Montana, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio are also reported.

The Hill: Texas Bills Seek To Add Criminal Penalties To Gender-Affirming Health Care, Drag Performances

At least three bills filed Monday in the Texas House would designate gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse under state law, and another would revoke liability insurance for providers that prescribe medications used to treat gender dysphoria in minors. (Migdon, 11/16)

Dallas Morning News: Safety, Sex Ed And School Funding: Lawmakers Pre-File Dozens Of K-12 Bills

Several bills address how school leaders can respond to students who have a history of violent behavior or mental health issues, including HB 34 filed by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands. The bill would codify the requirement for every primary and secondary school to establish an annual “classroom safety review committee” that could oversee school safety initiatives and even refer students with a history of violence to law enforcement or alternative schools. (Mangrum, 11/16)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

New Hampshire Bulletin: ‘Family Glitch’ Fix Makes Thousands Of Granite Staters Newly Qualified For Cheaper Insurance

The “open enrollment” window to buy subsidized health care from the federal government opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. Here’s the bigger news: A fix of the so-called “family glitch” means thousands more people may now qualify for cheaper insurance – but not know it. (Timmins, 11/16)

Billings Gazette: Montana Health Department Sued After Denying Public Records Request

Disability Rights Montana filed a lawsuit against the state health department Wednesday after the agency denied a public records request regarding the hiring of Mike Randol, head of Montana’s Medicaid and Health Services program. (Schabacker, 11/16)

Bloomberg: New Jersey’s Bill For Controversial Horizon Health-Cost Program Hits $75 Million

New Jersey has paid $75 million for a controversial health-cost savings program that’s been under fire from unions and was the subject of a contract dispute last year between the state Treasury and its health insurer, a letter from the state’s auditor shows. (Tozzi, 11/16)

The CT Mirror: CT Expanding Supportive Housing For Adults With Disabilities

All her life, Bethanne Debellis knew she didn’t want to go into a group home. She wanted the independence to make decisions — like what time to go to bed and how to decorate her kitchen. But she still needed some support, so her only option was to live at her parents’ house in West Hartford until a new supportive housing facility opened in Bloomfield earlier this year. (Monk, 11/17)

Columbus Dispatch: Child Sexual Assault, Abuse In Ohio Is Common

Thousands of Ohio children are sexually abused every year, with dozens of reports coming daily to child protective and police officials across the state's 88 counties. In recent years, child protective workers annually investigated nearly 10,000 reports of child sexual abuse, a USA TODAY Network Ohio analysis shows. That number is close to the child populations of the cities of Mansfield or Delaware. (Laird, DeMio and Bruner, 11/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription