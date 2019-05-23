Texas Legislature Sends Governor Bill Loosening Restrictions On Number Of School Personnel That Can Carry Guns

Following last year's shooting at Santa Fe High School, Texas lawmakers have focused on increasing school security rather than adding restrictions to gun ownership. Gun safety news comes out of Ohio as well.

The Associated Press: Texas Moves To Arm More Teachers To Prevent School Shootings

Texas moved a big step closer to arming more teachers and school personnel as a way to help prevent future campus shootings, under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott. The measure approved Wednesday night by the state Senate changes the 6-year-old school marshal program that had limited the number of armed marshals, and instead opens campuses to as many as local school districts feel they need. (Vertuno, 5/22)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Democrats Propose 'Common Sense' Gun Laws That Likely Will Go Nowhere

House Democrats pushed back Wednesday against legislative efforts to expand the ability to carry firearms in Ohio, proposing instead a trio of “common sense” gun safety bills that, based on history, likely will struggle to gain support among majority Republicans. Bills rolled out by Democrats would require safe firearm storage from minors; a legal avenue to temporarily remove guns from someone deemed dangerous; and expanded background checks for gun purchases. (Siegel, 5/22)

