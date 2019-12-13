Texas Oncologist Stephen Hahn Nabs Senate Approval For Top FDA Spot Despite Dodges On E-Cigarette Crisis

The Senate voted 72-18 to confirm Dr. Stephen Hahn as FDA commissioner. Dual public health crises -- the opioid epidemic and the vaping boom -- have thrust the agency into the spotlight in recent years. Even though Hahn sidestepped questions in his hearing about e-cigarettes, he managed to win support of even longtime critics of the tobacco industry.

The Associated Press: Senate OKs Trump's FDA Nominee Despite Unclear Vaping Agenda

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Dr. Stephen Hahn to lead the Food and Drug Administration despite concerns about how he will confront the growing problem of underage vaping. Hahn, a cancer specialist and hospital executive, won confirmation to the role of FDA commissioner with a vote of 72-18. The move comes as key decisions about regulating electronic cigarettes, including how to keep them away from teenagers, remain unresolved. (Perrone, 12/12)

The New York Times: Senate Confirms Stephen Hahn To Head F.D.A.

Dr. Hahn, chief medical executive at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, was nominated by President Trump to replace Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who left the post in the spring. Since then, the F.D.A. has been run by two acting commissioners. In two recent appearances before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr. Hahn, 59, sidestepped questions on whether he supports the F.D.A.’s proposal to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. Although President Trump promised to do so in September, he has since backed away from that plan, flummoxing public health lobbyists and industry executives alike. (Kaplan, 12/12)

Stat: Senate Confirms Stephen Hahn, Oncologist And Political Newcomer, As FDA Commissioner

That reluctance to be candid, however, has already earned him some foes on Capitol Hill, namely the top Democrat on the health committee, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, who publicly announced last week she would vote against his nomination. “Dr. Hahn refused to commit to implementing a strong policy to clear non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes that have not undergone FDA review from the market — like the Trump Administration promised to do before it heard from the tobacco industry and reversed course,” Murray said in Dec. 3 statement. “That’s a big red flag for me, and why I will be voting against his confirmation.” (Florko, 12/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Hahn Confirmed As New FDA Chief

One prominent Democrat in the e-cigarette debate, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, said in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday that he would vote to confirm Dr. Hahn, but urged him to take strong action on youth vaping. “Dr. Hahn may find himself in a compromised position soon, and I told him as much,” Sen. Durbin said. “Dr. Hahn said to me that he doesn’t want to be known in history as the head of the FDA who saw this epidemic grow dramatically when it comes to vaping by young people.” (Burton, 12/12)

CNN: Senate Confirms Dr. Stephen Hahn As FDA Commissioner

Hahn agreed with senators that "this is an important, urgent crisis in this country," but he stopped short of making promises, saying, "I'm not privy to those decision-making processes, but I very much agree and support that aggressive action needs to be taken to protect our children." He said he has not discussed these views with the president regarding vaping flavors. (Howard, 12/12)

The Hill: Senate Confirms Trump's Nominee To Lead FDA

Sens. Tim Kaine (Va.), Bob Menendez (N.J.), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.) are among the Democrats who also voted for Hahn. Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), the ranking member of the Senate Health Committee, was among the Democratic "no" votes, along with Minority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and Sens. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Tom Udall (N.M.) and Ron Wyden (Ore.). (Hellmann, 12/12)

The Washington Post: Senate Confirms Stephen Hahn As FDA Commissioner

Robert Califf, FDA commissioner during the Obama administration, said key issues facing Hahn include the ongoing opioid epidemic and declines in life expectancy caused in part by chronic disease, suicide and depression. He also urged Hahn to press forward with agency efforts to incorporate “real world evidence " — information from sources such as electronic medical records — in evaluating drugs. “We need much better evidence about medical products in practice,” he said. (McGinley, 12/12)

The Associated Press: Vaping Illness Death Count Surpasses 50 In US

The death toll in the vaping illness outbreak has topped 50, U.S. health officials said Thursday. The 52 deaths in 26 states are among the 2,409 hospitalized cases that have been reported across the nation this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Hospitalized cases have been most common in the Midwest, with some of the highest rates in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. (Stobbe, 12/12)

The Associated Press: Illinois Sues E-Cigarette Maker Juul Over Youth Marketing

Illinois has become the latest state to sue the country's biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Juul Labs Inc., used deceptive marketing practices to entice minors and misrepresented the amount of nicotine in its products. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the company designed its products to lure teens, making them sleek and easy to conceal, offering flavors like fruit medley and relying on celebrities and social media influencers. (Tareen, 12/12)

WBUR: The State's Vape Ban Has Ended. But Some Shops Are Still Looking To Rebrand — Or Relocate

Customers can once again buy some vaping products in Massachusetts, after Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration lifted a ban on the sale of nicotine vape products Wednesday. Retail shops are still prohibited from selling flavored nicotine under a new state law. But businesses can once again sell unflavored or tobacco-flavored vaping products. For many vape shops, that still doesn't mean it's back to business as usual. (Enwemeka, 12/12)

