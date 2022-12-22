Texas Ruling Likely To Limit Teens’ Access To Confidential Birth Control

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, likely means that youths who receive care through the Title X family planning program will no longer be allowed to do so confidentially, Fox News reported. Other news is from Iowa, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Florida, and Virginia.

Fox News: Texas Federal Judge Rules Against HHS Program Allowing Teens Confidential Birth Control

A federal court ruling Tuesday could make it nearly impossible for Texas teens to access birth control without parental permission. US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Title X, the federal program that provides free, confidential contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status, violates parental rights and violates state and federal laws. (Rumpf, 12/21)

In other reproductive health news from Iowa and Connecticut —

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Republican Leaders Say They Want To Wait For Court Ruling Before Restricting Abortion

The top Republicans in the Iowa Legislature said they want to wait for a pending court case involving the “fetal heartbeat” law to be resolved before taking more action to restrict abortion in the upcoming legislative session. (Sostaric, 12/21)

The CT Mirror: Day Kimball Takeover Could Limit Health Care, CT Legislators Say

Sixteen Democrat state legislators have filed a letter opposing Massachusetts-based Covenant Health’s proposed acquisition of Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, citing concerns the Catholic system would force Day Kimball to eliminate an array of reproductive health and other services. (Phillips, 12/22)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

CBS News: Wisconsin Warns Against A Holiday Tradition: Raw Meat Sandwiches

Like rules, some holiday traditions were made to be broken. So say health officials in Wisconsin, where it's long been customary in some families to serve at festive gatherings an appetizer of raw, lean ground beef on rye cocktail bread with sliced onions, salt and pepper. 8Gibson, 12/21)

NPR: 'Health Freedom' Activists Gain Seats On Major Hospital's Board

A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues. (Hirsch, 12/21)

NPR: Henrietta Lacks Statue Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument In Virginia

A statue of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cells were taken without her consent and subsequently used in several major medical breakthroughs, will be built in her hometown in Roanoke, Va. (Heyward, 12/22)

ABC News: US Border Officer Suicides At 13-Year High: How Agency Is Focusing On 'Culture Change'

Sal, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, was going through a difficult time in his life when he first started at the agency. His mother was being physically abused by her partner, he said -- and that was the tipping point. (Villarreal and Barr, 12/22)

