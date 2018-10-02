Texas To Reopen Process For Medicaid, CHIP Contracts After ‘Serious Issues’ Found With Existing Bids

The announcement follows a troubled year for the state's bidding process, including the resignation or retirement of six agency officials after revelations of sloppiness and mistakes in bid scoring. Medicaid news comes out of Ohio, as well.

Dallas Morning News: New Bids Ordered After Texas Medicaid Failed To Follow Procedures To Include Minority Contractors

The state's mega-agency for social services has found "serious issues" with managed care insurers' bids and will re-open bidding on three large contracts in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, an agency spokeswoman said Monday. Many bidders to provide medical and dental services failed to follow state rules designed to give minority-owned businesses a chance to be subcontractors in large state purchases, said Christine Mann of the Health and Human Services Commission. (Garrett, 10/1)

Columbus Dispatch: Medicaid Payment Changes Worry Mental-Health Care Providers In Ohio

A group representing dozens of mental-health care providers across the state is concerned that changes in the way claims are paid for Medicaid patients could lead to limited programming options in an era when services are needed more than ever. According to numbers gathered by the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Services Providers, behavioral-health care providers were paid about $522 million for services from January through June. (Viviano, 10/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription