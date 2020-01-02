The 2020 Health Care Fights Brewing On Capitol Hill: Surprise Medical Bills, Health Law’s Future, Vaping And More

Advocates and lawmakers are gearing up for another contentious year ahead of the 2020 elections.

The Hill: Five Health Care Fights To Watch In 2020

Advocates hope lawmakers can beat the odds and move major health care legislation in the new year. 2019 opened with bipartisan talk of cracking down on drug prices and surprise medical bills. But it ended without major legislation signed into law on either front, and a host of other health care battles, including a lawsuit threatening the entire Affordable Care Act, looming over the coming election year. Here are five health care fights to watch in 2020. (Sullivan and Hellmann, 12/29)

The Hill: Democrats To Put Renewed Focus On Health Care In New Year

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Monday that Democrats will prioritize getting health care legislation signed into law when lawmakers return to the Capitol next week. “When we return to Washington, our priority will be to continue a drumbeat across America to press the President and the GOP Senate to pass the Lower Drug Costs Now Act into law,” Pelosi wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of her caucus. “And we also look forward to ending the financial unfairness of surprise billing, which has bipartisan support in the Congress and among the American people.” (Brufke, 12/30)

