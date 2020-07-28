The ADA After 30 Years
While few question the sweeping impact of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law 30 years ago, the legislation falls short in certain areas and the COVID pandemic has revealed other flaws.
PBS NewsHour:
2 Disability Rights Activists On The Power Of The ADA — And Where It Falls Short
On the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking Americans with Disabilities Act, we consider how this legislation changed the lives of people with mental or physical impairments -- and where it falls short. Civil rights activist Judy Heumann, previously a special advisor to the State Department, and Keri Gray of the American Association of People with Disabilities join Judy Woodruff to discuss. (7/27)
WBUR:
BU Prof: Nursing Home COVID Deaths Point To Discrimination Against People With Disabilities
But some people are questioning just how much the ADA is being honored when it comes to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. WBUR's Jack Lepiarz spoke with George Annas, professor of health law, ethics and human rights at Boston University, about whether, in the face of COVID-19, the law is working. (Jolicoeur and Lepiarz, 7/27)