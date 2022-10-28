The Cost Of Operating Health Care Services Is Rising: Report
Becker's Hospital Review covers a report from the Medical Group Management Association, which says pressure on the health system, staff shortages, and supply chain upsets are leading to rising costs almost everywhere. Meanwhile, Axios says hospitals are "pleading" for delays to Medicare pay cuts.
Becker's Hospital Review:
Healthcare Operating Costs Rising Almost Everywhere, Report Says
Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. (Thomas, 10/27)
Modern Healthcare:
Community Health, Universal Health, Encompass Health Predict Lower Labor Costs
Staffing challenges continue to weigh on financial results at for-profit health systems, with leaders fighting to reduce contract labor and navigate wage inflation. (Hudson, 10/27)
Axios:
Hospitals Test The Goodwill Of Congress On Medicare Cuts
Hospitals are pleading with Congress to postpone looming Medicare pay cuts, citing what they say has been an extraordinarily difficult year. But that unified message belies the fact that hospitals' financial situations vary significantly, and experts say some facilities would be just fine without lawmakers' help. (Owens and Dreher, 10/28)
On medical data —
Crain's Detroit Business:
Michigan Medicine Hit With Second Data Breach This Year
For the second time this year, Michigan Medicine has suffered a data breach. The Ann Arbor-based health system has contacted 33,850 patients in the past week after a cyberattack in August gained access to employee email accounts and potentially exposed health information of patients, Michigan Medicine said in a press release. (Walsh, 10/27)
Stat:
How Health Data Could Go Back 'In The Hands Of The Patient'
Two decades ago, the Bush administration threw a wrench in health data privacy, making it possible for many health care organizations to share medical information without patients’ consent so long as it was being used to improve treatment or streamline business operations. (Williamson-Lee, 10/28)