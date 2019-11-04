The Difficult, Rewarding Work Of Feeding America’s School Kids

The Washington Post goes beyond the politics of how to feed America's hungry kids and asks schools not only how they're accomplishing the task but what is actually going on kids' plates. Meanwhile, a proposed food stamp rule could impact free lunches for some children.

The Washington Post: School Lunches Have Become More Nutritious Despite Many Challenges, A Look At Eight Elementary Schools Shows

For as long as public schools have been feeding kids lunch, grown-ups have been arguing about it. Everything from what goes on the plate to who should pay the bill to whether ketchup is a vegetable has prompted heated debate. But far from the halls of Congress, where the National School Lunch Program is as much a political issue as an educational concern, cafeteria staff grapple with very different challenges: making cauliflower and beets appealing to 8-year-olds; putting whole grains, a healthy entree, a vegetable and fresh fruit on a plate for a couple of bucks; hiring good workers when the starting wage may be less than the pay at a big-box store. (Levine and Rogers, 10/28)

PBS NewsHour: How A Proposed Rule Change Could Affect Free Lunch For Some Kids In Need

For years, the Trump administration has prioritized efforts to scale back food stamp benefits to combat alleged fraud and abuse, despite a “historic high” in pay accuracy, according to the federal government’s own assessment. But after tremendous public pushback, the Trump administration reopened the comment period for a proposed rule that could alter categorical eligibility for food stamp benefits and cut off aid for an estimated 3 million Americans. (Santhanam, 10/31)

St. Louis Public Radio: 1 In 6 Missouri Children Go Hungry Every Day, USDA Report Finds

A recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows Missouri has improved hunger levels throughout the state. Compared to one year ago, levels are down almost one full percentage point. However, 11.7% is the national average of food insecurity, and Missouri sits at 12%. (Driscoll, 11/3)

And in other news from schools —

The Washington Post: ‘Hit Them In Their Heart’: These Parents Lost Kids To Hazing. They’re Trying To Make Sure It Doesn’t Happen Again.

The auditorium at the College of New Jersey was filled with hundreds of fraternity and sorority members, on a night during Greek Week. The event had sounded all too familiar to many: Go hear some adults tell you about the dangers of hazing. Again. But their chatter had died away and their phones were in their pockets as Evelyn and Jim Piazza showed them photos of their tall, grinning son and told them how, after a gantlet of drinks and a headfirst fall down a flight of stairs at his Pennsylvania State University fraternity house, Tim Piazza was put in an ambulance, alone. (Svrluga, 11/3)

