The End Of Handshakes? Epidemiologists Weigh In On Comfort Levels With Pre-Pandemic Behavior

Epidemiologists say they feel safe going to the doctors or going on an overnight trip within driving distance. But, on the whole, they don't see going to weddings or concerts within the next year. In other public health news: life in retail during the coronavirus, workplace safety, anxiety and more.

The New York Times: When 511 Epidemiologists Expect To Fly, Hug And Do 18 Other Everyday Activities Again

Many epidemiologists are already comfortable going to the doctor, socializing with small groups outside or bringing in mail, despite the coronavirus. But unless there’s an effective vaccine or treatment first, it will be more than a year before many say they will be willing to go to concerts, sporting events or religious services. And some may never greet people with hugs or handshakes again. (Bui, Miller and Sanger-Katz, 6/8)

The Associated Press: Bloodied Store Manager Describes Life In The Age Of COVID-19

For weeks Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed daily at her and her employees by people who learned they couldn’t enter the Modesto, California, store without wearing a mask and following other coronavirus-related rules. But never, says the 17-year veteran of retail sales, did she expect she’d be sucker-punched and left with blood gushing from her battered face. Not until it happened recently after a customer was told the last above-ground swimming pool in stock had just been sold to someone else. (Rogers, 6/8)

The New York Times: When The Office Is Like A Biohazard Lab

Here’s what it will be like when Cisco employees return to the office: Before heading in each day, workers will be required to log on to a new app the giant networking company designed, and answer several questions about their health. Have they had close contact in the last 14 days with anyone who received a Covid-19 diagnosis or was suspected of having a coronavirus infection? Within the last 24 hours have they experienced chills, shortness of breath, or a loss of taste or smell? (Gelles, 6/7)

CNN: 4 Ways Families Can Ease Anxiety Together

During these turbulent times, the stress on families is palpable. Parents and children alike are feeling understandably anxious about their futures. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, anxiety is one of the most prevalent mental health concerns in the United States. And because long-term exposure to stressful events contributes to the risk of developing an anxiety disorder, it's important to avoid letting anxiety persist unchecked, especially in children. (Santas, 6/8)

The Washington Post: Social Media Influencers Put The Coronavirus In The Spotlight

Just as the coronavirus was establishing its deadly grip on the United States and President Trump once again revised his often-contradictory assessment of its risks, comedian Chris Rock posted a video for his 5.2 million Twitter followers. His message was brief and direct. “During biblical times, Noah was the only one who took the rain serious. Everybody else died. The coronavirus is the rain,” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member intoned in the late-March clip. (Sellers, 6/6)

CNN: Universities Report Coronavirus Cases In Athletics Program

Several universities this week joined a growing list of schools reporting coronavirus cases within their athletic programs. Arkansas State reported that seven athletes from three sports programs tested positive last Wednesday. They were all asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said. Three football players from Auburn University in Alabama tested positive, an Auburn athletics spokesperson confirmed to CNN. The three athletes are asymptomatic and have been placed in self-isolation in a dorm away from the rest of the team. (DeLaFuente, 6/7)

