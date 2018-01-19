The Facts Beneath The Hyperbole: Flu Strain Is Definitely Vicious But Not Uniquely Lethal Or New

The New York Times offers some answers about this season's flu virus. Media outlets report on related news out of New York, Missouri, Kansas, California and Arizona, as well.

The New York Times: Questions And Answers About This Year’s Flu Season

At the moment, the 2017-2018 flu season is considered “moderately severe.” Large numbers of Americans have fallen ill, and every state except Hawaii has reported widespread flu activity. But some regions have been hit harder than others. More important, the number of people hospitalized or dying from flu nationwide is not unusually high. This season is closely paralleling the 2014-2015 season, which was dominated by the same H3N2 flu strain and was also “moderately severe.” (McNeil, 1/18)

The Washington Post: Flu Symptoms 2018: Healthy 10-Year-Old Boy Dies In New York During Harsh Influenza Season

Nico Mallozzi was known for his antics, his sly smile — and his good health. The 10-year-old hockey player from New Canaan, Conn., is depicted in photographs suited up and looking fierce on the ice. His coaches said he “captivated, entertained and kept us on our toes,” according to a GoFundMe page. His mother said “he was like an ox” — strong and never sick. (Bever, 1/18)

The Associated Press: More Than 1,600 New Yorkers Hospitalized For Flu In One Week

A drastic rise in flu cases has hospitalized more than 1,600 New Yorkers in the past week alone, state health officials said Thursday. The Department of Health reported influenza cases rose by 54% over the past week, with new cases diagnosed in all 62 counties, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. The governor advised all New Yorkers six months of age and older over who haven’t received a flu shot yet to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (1/18)

KCUR: App Data: Missouri Is Most Flu-Ridden State With Kansas A Close Second

As doctors repeatedly warn, it’s not too late to get your flu shot.That’s especially so in Kansas City, which, according to the maker of a “smart thermometer” app, has one of the highest rates of flu in the country. ...So far, Missouri has reported 659 pneumonia and flu-associated deaths this flu season. Kansas has reported 608. The figures include deaths for which influenza infection was a likely contributor to the cause of death and not just the primary cause of death. (Margolies, 1/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: As Flu Cases Surge, Bay Area Hospitals Work Overtime

Across the Bay Area, hospitals and medical clinics are calling on additional physicians, nurses and medical staff to work extra shifts — some to take the place of workers who have fallen ill themselves — postponing the addition of elective surgeries to make room for flu patients, and imposing temporary restrictions on visitors to help prevent the spread of influenza to patients already in the hospital. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center last week began restricting children under the age of 14 from visiting to minimize the spread of the flu. (Ho, 1/18)

Arizona Republic: CDC Halts Data Reports To Arizona, Its Counties Due To Data Glitch

In the midst of its worst flu season in years, Arizona is without a key public health surveillance tool used to track deaths caused by diseases circulating in the community. Arizona and its counties haven't had the death-surveillance data since the state switched to a new database of births and deaths in October. (Alltucker, 1/18)

