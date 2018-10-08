The Lifelong Negative Health Effects From Adverse Childhood Experiences Can Be Both Mental And Physical

Toxic stress affects the developing brain, the immune system, the cardiovascular system and the metabolic regulatory system, and can dramatically increases the risk of hypertension, heart disease and diabetes, among other costly health conditions.

USA Today: Toxic Stress Causes Lifelong Mental And Physical Health Problems

The 10-year-old girl suffered from persistent asthma, but the cause was unclear. Tests ruled out everything from pet hair to cockroaches. Then the girl's mother thought of a possible trigger. “Her asthma does seem to get worse whenever her dad punches a hole in the wall," she told Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. "Do you think that could be related?” (O'Donnell, 10/5)



The Associated Press: Chance The Rapper Giving $1M To Boost Mental Health Services

Chance the Rapper says he's donating $1 million to help improve mental health services in Chicago. The Chicago native made the announcement Thursday during a summit for his nonprofit organization SocialWorks , saying those involved "want to change the way that mental health resources are being accessed." (10/5)

The Washington Post: Depression Screening And Help Available From Doctors Or Online

Are you depressed? If you’re not sure, it’s no surprise. Perpetual sadness isn’t the only symptom. Anger, back pain, sleep disturbances and even indecisiveness could all be signs of depression. (Blakemore, 10/7)

