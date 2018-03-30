The Opioid Epidemic By The Numbers; Insurers Taking A Role In Fighting The Crisis

Media outlets report on a wide range of issues involving the opioid crisis: from overdose deaths, to treatment, to lawsuits against drugmakers.

Los Angeles Times: Opioid Overdose Deaths Are Still Rising In Nearly Every Segment Of The Country, CDC Says

At a time when the country seems hopelessly divided, health officials are here to remind us of something that unites Americans from all walks of life: deaths tied to opioid overdoses. A report issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presents some alarming new statistics about the opioid epidemic that claims the lives of 115 Americans each day. Researchers from the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control examined data on fatal overdoses from the 31 states that made reliable reports of drug-related causes of death to the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System. The District of Columbia was included as well. (Kaplan, 3/29)

The Hill: Powerful Synthetic Opioid Driving Increase In Overdose Deaths: CDC Report

The opioid epidemic is showing no signs of slowing down, as a new analysis reveals overdose deaths are rising among demographic groups and spreading geographically, and powerful synthetic opioids are largely behind the increases. “The opioid overdose epidemic in the United States continues to worsen,” according to an in-depth analysis of 2016 drug overdose data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Roubein, 3/29)

Modern Healthcare: Blue Cross And Blue Shield Discourages Using Opioids As Primary Pain Treatment

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association has adopted a new standard that opioids should not be the first or second treatment options to manage pain, mirroring guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In most cases, ibuprofen and acetaminophen can treat pain more effectively than opioids, said Dr. Trent Haywood, chief medical officer for the Blues association, which has about 106 million members. It's important that physicians understand that alternatives like medication-assisted treatment exist, which pairs medication with behavioral counseling, he said. (Kacik, 3/29)

The Associated Press: Arkansas Sues Drugmakers It Blames For Deadly Opioid Crisis

Arkansas officials filed a lawsuit against three drug manufacturers Thursday, claiming overzealous and deceptive marketing contributed to an increase in opioid abuse that fueled a spike in overdose deaths. The lawsuit in state court names Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Endo Pharmaceuticals. The state claims they broke laws against deceptive trade practices and the filing of false Medicaid claims. (Kissel, 3/29)

The Washington Post: Unique ‘Emergency Room’ For Addicts To Open In Baltimore

Baltimore is trying a new way to treat people who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, opening up a unique facility that will offer a safe, short-term place for them to recover and connect with other services. Officials call it a stabilization center, and they secured $6.2 million for it. The center will be the first of its kind in Maryland. Patients who meet the criteria will be taken to the 24/7 center instead of an emergency room. (Columbus, 3/29)

WBUR: U.S. Attorney Investigating Mass. Prison Officials' Treatment Of Inmates With Addictions

The Massachusetts U.S. attorney is investigating whether state prison officials are violating federal law by forcing inmates to stop taking their addiction medication when behind bars. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling has sent a letter to state public safety and health officials that says the federal Americans with Disabilities Act protects people who are receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. (Becker, 3/29)

The Associated Press: Lawmakers OK Bill To Steer More Pregnant Inmates Into Rehab

Faced with a fast-growing incarceration rate, Kentucky is moving forward with a plan to keep some pregnant women out of jail for nonviolent offenses. The House overwhelmingly passed a bill to allow women facing low-level drug or similar charges to get into rehabilitation as they wait for their cases to move through the court system. It also could apply to women already convicted of those offenses. (Schreiner, 3/29)

Orlando Sentinel: Local Nonprofit Launches Resource Website For Opioid Crisis

Central Florida Cares Health System, a state contractor that oversees state-funded mental health and substance abuse treatment services in Brevard, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, has added a new opioid resource section on its website, including contacts, videos and educational materials. (Miller, 3/29)

NH Times Union: NH Workplaces, R.I. Sign On To Recovery Plan

The Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative launched on March 1 by Gov. Chris Sununu is being adopted by Rhode Island and could spread to other states. At a State House news conference attended by many of the business leaders who have already adopted the program in New Hampshire, Sununu said the Granite State has extended an invitation to any state that wants to sign on, and is willing to share the website domains, logos and regulatory guidance at no cost. (Solomon, 3/27)

