The Pandemic Is Still Hitting College Students’ Mental Health: Study
The study in France included nearly 45,000 college students and found high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression 15 months after the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the FDA has added sesame to the major food allergens list, among other news.
CIDRAP:
College Students' Mental Distress Still High 15 Months After COVID Pandemic Began
A survey of nearly 45,000 college students in France reveals a high prevalence of stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) 15 months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Van Beusekom, 1/3)
CNN:
Sesame Joins The Major Food Allergens List, FDA Says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The change, which went into effect on January 1, comes as a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, or FASTER Act, which was signed into law in April 2021. (Rogers, 1/2)
Los Angeles Times:
Many Patients Aren't Getting Hepatitis C Medication
Michael Mendez said that when learned he had hepatitis C, “I didn’t even know what it was.” Mendez, 47, had been homeless for years in Los Angeles, and said he hadn’t gone to a doctor the entire time he was living on the streets. When Mendez got a roof over his head, at the Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village, he decided to stop at the UCLA Health mobile clinic that rolled weekly to the Highland Park site — and soon learned about the infection that could jeopardize his life. (Reyes, 1/1)
NPR:
Many ERs Offer Minimal Care For Miscarriages. One Group Wants That To Change
By the time she completed her residency in emergency medicine, Dr. Andreia Alexander had seen all manner of injuries and complications — everything from kidney stones and broken bones to stab wounds and seizures. She was prepared, as an ER saying goes, for "anyone, anything, anytime." (Adams, 1/4)
Also —
KHN:
Many Families With Unaffordable Employer Coverage Now Eligible For Covered California Subsidies
If having the family on your employer-sponsored health plan has been a financial hardship, or outright impossible to afford, help may be on the way. The federal government recently fixed a controversial Treasury Department rule tied to the Affordable Care Act that denied assistance to many families whose workplace coverage busted their budgets. (Wolfson, 1/4)