The Peak Of This Terrible Flu Season Might Actually Be Behind Us

But that doesn't mean it's gone. "We’re likely to see influenza continue to circulate until mid-April," said Daniel Jernigan, director of the CDC's flu division.

The Wall Street Journal: Flu Epidemic Appears To Have Peaked

The worst U.S. flu epidemic in years appears to have peaked, according to federal data released Friday, but transmission is still intense, and cases from a strain that often surges late in the season are rising. “The amount of activity is still very high,” Daniel Jernigan, director of the flu division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released the data, said in an interview. “There are still many weeks left of this flu season—probably through mid-April.” (McKay, 2/23)

The Washington Post: Flu Cases Fall For The First Time This Awful Influenza Season

Flu activity is on the decrease for the first time in this fierce flu season, suggesting that the worst may be over, according to a federal health report released Friday. But the intensity of illness caused by the respiratory virus, the worst since the swine flu pandemic of 2009-2010, continues to take its toll. Another 13 child deaths were reported for the week ending last Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the total to at least 97 pediatric deaths since October. (Sun, 2/23)

The Wall Street Journal: At The Doctor’s Office, Expect Better, More Reliable Flu Tests

Determining if you have the flu isn’t always easy—even with a trip to the ER. Doctors often skip the type of diagnostic tests that can deliver results within minutes of a nasal swab, believing they’re unreliable. More accurate tests take longer to return results, and doctors sometimes prefer to prescribe antiviral drugs or other treatment based on symptoms rather than wait. (Loftus, 2/24)

Miami Herald: The Flu Can Lead To Higher Heart Attack Risks

If you get the flu, it’s not just the chills and body aches you have to worry about. For adults older than 35, the flu brings a substantial risk to your heart. “We know that viruses can affect the heart,” said Dr. Juan-Carlos Brenes, a board-certified cardiologist and internist at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. (Foster, 2/25)

The Mercury News: Solano County Flu Deaths Reach 7

County public health officials reported seven Solano County residents, ages 19 to 64, have died of flu or flu-related causes since the season began Oct. 1, and the number of deaths continues to rise although flu cases are decreasing, generally reflecting statewide data, The Reporter has learned. A health education specialist with the county Department of Public Health, Shai Davis noted in email that, while the number of reported flu cases decreased in late February compared to January, “We are still getting reports of deaths.” (Bammer, 2/24)

