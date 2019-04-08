The Ripple Effects From Medicaid Expansion: Study Finds It’s Linked To Fewer Heart-Related Deaths

"The overall results of this study are that after expansion of Medicaid in 2014, the areas in the country that did expand had a significantly lower mortality rate compared to if they had followed the same trajectory as the areas in the country that didn't expand," said Dr. Sameed Khatana, a fellow in cardiovascular disease at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Other Medicaid news comes out of Illinois, Kansas and Tennessee.

CNN: Medicaid Expansion Tied To Fewer Heart-Related Deaths, Study Finds

As President Donald Trump continues to make clear that he wants to kill the Affordable Care Act, new research suggests that a big part of the ACA -- the expansion of the Medicaid program -- was linked with fewer cardiovascular-related deaths in counties where expansion took place. Between 2010 and 2016, counties in states where Medicaid expanded had 4 fewer deaths per 100,000 residents each year from cardiovascular causes after expansion, compared with counties in non-expansion states, according to the research. The findings were presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions on Friday. Enrollments for insurance under the ACA began in 2014. (Howard, 4/5)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Medicaid To Cover Gender Reassignment Surgery

Illinois’ Medicaid program intends to start covering gender reassignment surgery as early as this summer, the state announced Friday afternoon. Medicaid members age 21 and older who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria would be eligible for genital and breast-related surgery, under proposed rules from the Department of Healthcare and Family Services. Medicaid is a state and federally funded health insurance program that serves many poor and disabled Illinois residents. (Schencker, 4/5)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Legislature Might Raise Medicaid Rates For Dentists

The Kansas Legislature is close to approving the first Medicaid increase for dentists in almost two decades, a move the state dental association says is crucial to getting more dentists on board with the program. But the proposed increase has shrunk far below the amount the association originally asked for, leaving its impact uncertain. (Marso and Shorman, 4/8)

Nashville Tennessean: After TennCare Purge, Chattanooga To Help Families Restore Insurance

The city of Chattanooga has begun an organized effort to help families regain state insurance coverage in response to a Tennessean investigation that revealed at least 128,000 children were purged from TennCare and CoverKids programs. City workers and volunteers are undergoing training in preparation to help families re-apply or appeal their disenrollment, and Hamilton County residents can now get assistance by calling City Hall. The city hopes to begin daily walk-in assistance as early as next week, said Tyler Yount, director of special projects. (Kelman, 4/5)

