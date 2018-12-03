‘There Is A Revolution In Migraine’: New Drugs Offering Hope To Patients Who Have Suffered Their Whole Lives

This year, the FDA approved three drugs meant to prevent migraines and those, along with less expensive and less invasive techniques to stimulate the body’s response to pain through neurostimulation, are giving optimism to headache specialists and their patients after years of little progress.

The Washington Post: Migraine Treatments Offer New Ways Of Relief

Nancy Baum Lipsitz remembers the night the pain began. She’d had a glass of white wine with a friend and went to bed with a terrible headache. The next day, she still felt horrible, the beginning of what she called a “rolling tide” of near constant migraines and lower level headaches. For three years she dealt with the symptoms. Sometimes she got tunnel vision, or a visual aura, a warning that a big headache was on the way. Those felt like “someone taking a pick and jabbing it through my nose and eye,” she said. (Vander Schaaff, 12/1)

The Washington Post: Some Tips For Avoiding Migraines During The Holidays.

The biggest problem with the holidays season for migraine sufferers is falling out of a regular routine, said Charles Flippen II, clinical professor of neurology at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Flippen, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, offers some tips for managing the season. (Vander Schaaff, 12/1)

