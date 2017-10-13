KHN Morning Briefing

‘There’s No Simple Solution’ To Ending Opioid Crisis, But Here Are Steps Experts Recommend

Two experts on the opioid epidemic weigh in on moves the government could make to help alleviate the crisis, including a ban on ultra-high dosage painkillers. Meanwhile, lawmakers wonder why there's been a delay in officially declaring the epidemic a national emergency.

The Hill: Warren, Murkowski: Where's The Emergency Declaration On Opioids? 
A Democratic and Republican senator are questioning why President Trump hasn’t officially declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency, despite saying his administration was drafting the paperwork to do so two months ago. “We applaud your stated commitment to addressing opioid addiction and agree with you that the crisis is a ‘serious problem’ deserving of increased federal resources,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) wrote in a letter to Trump, referring to comments he made on Aug. 10. (Roubein, 10/12)

And in other news —

Detroit Free Press: Wayne, Oakland Sue Drugmakers Over Opioid Epidemic
Wayne and Oakland county executives announced a joint lawsuit today against several drug manufacturers and distributors, alleging the "deceptive marketing and sale of opioids" including OxyContin and Fentanyl. Wayne County Executive Warren Evans called the opioid-related addictions and deaths—which have claimed 817 lives in his county in 2016, up from 506 in 2015 — a "full-blown health crisis from which the drug companies have made billions," in a joint news release. (Dudar, 10/12)

