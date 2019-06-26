‘They Paved The Way’ For LGBTQ Rights, But Many Trans, Gay People Of Color Still Live In Poverty, Poor Health

Many of the leaders of the gay rights movement during the Stonewall Riots have been denied the benefits of the revolution. Also, members of the LGBTQ community discuss the successes and failures of the movement with PBS.

The New York Times: Queer People Of Color Led The L.G.B.T.Q. Charge, But Were Denied The Rewards

The words of José Sarria, typed with handwritten edits on aging paper, are enshrined behind glass at the GLBT Historical Society Museum in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood. “Tonight I would like to explain my platform, ‘Equality before the Law,’” Mr. Sarria wrote in a campaign speech when he was running for city supervisor. In 1961 he was the first openly gay person to run for public office in the United States. Mr. Sarria did not win, but like so many involved in the initial battles for L.G.B.T.Q. rights, he was a minority-group member and defied gender conventions — he worked as a drag queen at a local nightclub. (James, 6/22)

PBS NewsHour: 50 Years After Stonewall, Why So Many LGBTQ People Are ‘Still Grieving’

During the era of 1969’s Stonewall Riots, police raids against LGBTQ establishments were common. But when Stonewall patrons fought back, the modern gay rights movement was launched. On Stonewall’s 50th anniversary, Judy Woodruff gets perspective from Reverend Emma Chattin, activist and journalist George Johnson, The Anti-Violence Project’s Beverly Tillery and Mark Segal of Philadelphia Gay News. (6/25)

