Third-Party Manager To Take Over Nursing Facility Where Comatose Woman Gave Birth

Arizona agencies cited Hacienda HealthCare's "critical failures" in protecting the safety of the comatose woman. The facility has until 5 p.m. Thursday to respond to the state's demand for a third-party manager, "or the state will pursue any and all of remedies legally available to it."

The Associated Press: Third Party To Run Center Where Comatose Woman Had Baby

The parents of an Arizona woman in a vegetative state who gave birth last month as a result of a rape hope an outside review of the Phoenix facility where she lived will lead to change, a lawyer for the family said Wednesday. In a statement, attorney John Micheaels said the woman’s family expects the independent review of management practices and procedures to be transparent and prevent further patient abuse. Meanwhile, Hacienda officials said state regulators ordered them Wednesday to hire an independent management team to run the Phoenix facility. (1/16)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Orders 3rd-Party Manager For Hacienda HealthCare After Patient Rape

The state on Jan. 3 suspended new patient admissions to Hacienda HealthCare and in a letter dated Wednesday ordered the facility to hire a third-party manager. Wednesday's letter refers to "several significant concerns raised" about Hacienda HealthCare's two facilities at 1402 E. South Mountain Ave. after site visits by state officials. The letter was signed by Arizona Department of Economic Security Director Michael Trailor and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Director Jami Snyder. (Innes and Anglen, 1/16)

Arizona Republic: Parents Of Hacienda HealthCare Patient Disappointed By Lack Of Apology

The parents of the woman who was sexually assaulted at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix say they had hoped for an apology. But John Micheaels, the lawyer representing the woman and her family said Wednesday that Hacienda HealthCare's leadership has never apologized to the family, either publicly or privately. (Innes, 1/16)

