This Algorithm Can Use A Photo Of Someone To Tell Which Of Their Genes Were Mutated

In a study using a condition called Noonan syndrome, the algorithm was correct 64 percent of the time, far more than the 20 percent success rate that would be expected from guesswork. “We went for this high-impact journal to prove beyond any doubt that this technology is good, it performs as we say, we can stand behind it, and now it opens a lot of doors to publish more,” said Yaron Gurovich, the company's chief technology officer. Other health and technology news looks at telemedicine for psychiatry and robots.

Stat: New Study Shows AI Can Diagnose Some Gene Mutations From A Photo

Some people’s faces — or even just a photo of them — hint at the genes they carry. And now, an algorithm can predict not only whether they carry a genetic mutation, but which genes were mutated. The study, published Monday in Nature Medicine, is the latest from a Boston-based company called FDNA, one of a few organizations creating software that can help physicians diagnose genetic syndromes based just on a face — and may serve an important validation of the company’s technology, said Yaron Gurovich, the company’s chief technology officer. (Sheridan, 1/7)

The Wall Street Journal: The Psychiatrist Can See Your Child Now, Virtually

When Sarah Ford, 14 years old, was struggling with depression, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts last spring, her pediatrician in Springfield, Mo., was able to call in help from afar. Through a live videoconference link with Mercy Virtual, a telemedicine center three hours away, a child-psychiatry expert evaluated Sarah, prescribed a medication and set follow-up appointments. With a rising number of teens and adolescents suffering from depression and anxiety, and too few professionals to help, remote video consults are helping pediatricians fill the gap in some communities. (Landro, 1/7)

Bloomberg: Samsung Shows Off Robots For Health Care And Retail Stores

Samsung Electronics Co. showed off robots at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas, including one for retail stores and another in the health-care space. The Bot Care can measure blood pressure and heart rate, detect falls and administer medicine, the South Korean technology giant said. It’s designed for in-home use. Bot Retail communicates with consumers in stores, while the Bot Air robot detects air quality. Samsung didn’t say when it intends to release the robots or how they would be priced. (Gurman, 1/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription