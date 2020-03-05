‘This Should Not Be About Politics’: House Overwhelmingly Passes $8.3B Coronavirus Funding Bill

The bill includes about $7.7 billion in new discretionary spending to bolster vaccine development, research, equipment stockpiles and state and local health budgets, as government officials and health workers fight to contain the outbreak. The House moved unusually quick in a rare sign of bipartisanship in a highly divided Congress. It next goes to the Senate.

The New York Times: House Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Response Bill

Racing to confront a growing public health threat, the House resoundingly approved $8.3 billion in emergency aid on Wednesday to combat the novel coronavirus, hours after congressional leaders reached a deal on the funding. The bipartisan package, which includes nearly $7.8 billion for agencies dealing with the virus and came together after days of intensive negotiations, is substantially larger than what the White House proposed in late February. It also authorizes roughly $500 million to allow Medicare providers to administer telehealth services so that more elderly patients, who are at greater risk from the virus, can receive care at home. (Cochrane, 3/4)

Politico: House Swiftly Passes Bipartisan $8.3B Coronavirus Package

Under the agreement, more than $400 million would be shipped to state and local governments within 30 days after the bill is enacted, with each state receiving no less than $4 million. The package would also authorize $490 million in mandatory spending by lifting constraints on Medicare’s payments for telehealth so beneficiaries can freely consult their doctors remotely, avoiding hospitals and physicians' offices where they might risk exposure to the virus. It would provide $3.1 billion to beef up medical supplies and supplement the Strategic National Stockpile, including $100 million for community health centers. About $826 million would go to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the development of coronavirus vaccines, treatments and tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would get $2.2 billion, including a total of $950 million to support the response efforts of state and local health agencies. (Emma and Scholtes, 3/4)

The Associated Press: House Passes Bipartisan $8.3B Bill To Battle Coronavirus

The 415-2 vote came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi beat a tactical retreat on vaccine price guarantees and followed a debate that lasted only a few minutes. “The government's greatest responsibility is to keep Americans safe,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. “This emergency supplemental addresses the coronavirus and takes critical steps to protect the American people from this deadly and expanding outbreak.” (Taylor, 3/5)

Reuters: U.S. House Passes $8.3 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus; Senate Vote Due Thursday

Under the bill, over $3 billion would be devoted to research and development of coronavirus vaccines, test kits and therapeutics. No vaccines or treatments for the virus are currently in place, but patients can receive supportive care. Gaetz said that while the United States was gearing up in the production of virus test kits, "we're not where we want to be. The vice president made that very clear that we've got to get more test assets in place. "In a bid to also help control the spread of the virus outside the United States, $1.25 billion would be available for international efforts. (Morgan and Cowan, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: House Passes $8.3 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus

Members of both parties have raised concerns about the mixed signals of administration officials have sent about the severity of the virus in the U.S. as well as the availability of testing kits across the country. “I think this is actually a pretty good testament that Congress can work together even in a time of high partisan division in an election year and polarization, and yet here we are moving pretty rapidly,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee. (Duehren, 3/4)

The Hill: House Passes $8.3 Billion Measure To Fight Coronavirus

The House approved the bill just six hours after negotiators clinched a deal and less than 24 hours after talks seemed stuck over a few hurdles, including vaccine affordability. (Brufke, Hellmann and Carney, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Congress Punts Hospital Coronavirus Payment Decisions To Agencies, States

Lawmakers decided to leave hospital reimbursement for their response to the COVID-19 outbreak to federal agencies and states in an $8.3 billion emergency aid package announced Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the funding bill on Wednesday, and the Senate could also vote as soon as Thursday to send the funding bill to President Donald Trump's desk. (Cohrs, 3/4)

ABC News: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask During Vote To Address New Coronavirus

As the House of Representatives voted on a $8.3 billion emergency measure to fund the administration's response to the new coronavirus, one lawmaker caught the attention of Capitol Hill when he wore a gas mask onto the floor. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump who is serving in his second term, first tweeted a picture showing him wear a gas mask as he reviewed the bill in his office. (Parkinson and Khan, 3/4)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

Roll Call: Congressional Leaders Talk Coronavirus Contingency Plans On Capitol Hill

Congressional leaders are planning to keep the Capitol Visitor Center and public galleries in the Capitol open despite growing anxiety about the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., but they say that decision is based on the lack of cases in the Washington, D.C., region so far. Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told CQ Roll Call on Wednesday that leaders and health and safety officials at the Capitol are prepared with contingency plans if a lawmaker or staffer falls ill with COVID-19. (Tully-McManus and McKinless, 3/4)

The Hill: Congressional Leaders Downplay Possibility Of Capitol Closing Due To Coronavirus

Congressional leaders downplayed the possibility that the Capitol would have to close or restrict the public’s access in response to the coronavirus following a Wednesday briefing with Capitol security officials. Given how the Capitol is a bustling hub for hundreds of lawmakers traveling from all over the country and tourists around the world, members of Congress are taking precautions to prevent an outbreak and prepare for what happens if the coronavirus hits their own workplace. (Marcos, 3/4)

Roll Call: Coronavirus On Board? Senators Raise Air Travel Concerns

On the same day that the House approved emergency spending in response to the coronavirus, senators expressed frustration over challenges to securing air travel against the disease that has killed at least 11 Americans. Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said at a meeting with airline chief executives at the White House that it's his view that it remains safe to fly to U.S. and international destinations still being serviced by major U.S. carriers. "I think where these people are flying, it's safe to fly, and large portions of the world are very safe to fly, so we don't want to say anything other than that," the president said. "Yes it's safe, absolutely.” (Wehrman, 3/4)

The Hill: Markey Questions Amazon On Price Gouging Due To Coronavirus

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is asking Amazon for answers on price gouging on its platform amid reports of some items facing up to 2,000 percent markups as the coronavirus spreads globally. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday calling on the company to respond to the reported price gouging on items such as masks and hand sanitizer. (Klar, 3/4)

