Though Covid Hit Screenings, New Cancer Cases Didn’t Surge: Report
An analysis of health records showed that though cancer screenings dropped off during the pandemic, there was no significant uptick in certain types of cancer cases. Meanwhile, a different study links low wages to higher mortality risk for middle age workers.
Axios:
COVID-Driven Drop In Cancer Screenings Didn't Result In More New Cases
The dropoff in cancer screenings during the pandemic didn't result in significantly more breast, cervical and colon cancer cases, or how advanced those cases were, according to a review of nearly 375,000 diagnoses in electronic health records. (Bettelheim, 2/21)
On health and the workforce —
CNN:
Low Wages Linked With Elevated Mortality Risk For Middle-Age Workers In The US, Study Finds
Middle-age workers who tend to earn a low wage have an elevated mortality risk, especially when they experience unstable employment, according to a study published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA. (McPhillips and Wallace, 2/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
After Testing Four-Day Week, Companies Say They Don’t Want To Stop
Want to try a four-day workweek? Put this on the boss’s desk. A large majority of U.K. companies participating in a test of a four-day workweek said they would stick with it after logging sharp drops in worker turnover and absenteeism while largely maintaining productivity during the six-month study. (Fuhrmans, 2/21)
In other public health developments —
Axios:
The Next Phase Of The Global HIV/AIDs Fight
The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief — the biggest effort by one nation to address a particular disease — is hitting a milestone anniversary. But advocates worry the U.S. may take its foot off the gas. (Reed, 2/21)
The Hill:
Wildlife Species Worldwide Exposed To ‘Forever Chemicals,’ Survey Shows
Wildlife from around the world — from polar bears, to monkeys, to dolphins — may be exposed to cancer-linked “forever chemicals,” a new survey has found. A comprehensive map curated by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) provides a window into just how many kinds of animals, including some that are endangered or threatened, may be contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). (Udasin, 2/22)
The Hill:
These Cities Are Home To The Happiest Americans
To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. This analysis looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. For details on our data sources and how SmartAsset put all the information together to create final rankings, read the Data and Methodology section below. (Solum, 2/21)