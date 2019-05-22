Thoughts On Abortion: Debate Brings Out The Worst Of Our Extreme Political Environment; Every Pregnancy Comes With Incredible Risk Of Death

Los Angeles Times: There's A Middle Ground On Abortion. Really

As a practical matter, [the Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion] made it necessary for the pro-life movement to embrace an incremental strategy, working to change attitudes, chip away at Roe at the margins and work to reduce the abortion rate (with considerable success). But now that some think the brass ring is in sight, the movement has split between incrementalists and those — like the sponsors of the Alabama bill — who think it’s worth going for broke (I think they’re wrong). The underlying political reality is that most Americans want a compromise, but the parties are more responsive to the activists and donors. As a result, Democrats have abandoned their “safe, legal and rare” rhetoric while Republicans are downplaying a “culture of life.” Instead each seeks to cast the other party as extreme. (Jonah Goldberg, 5/21)

The New York Times: Pregnancy Kills. Abortion Saves Lives.

Pregnancy is a life-threatening condition. Women die from being pregnant. We have known that for thousands of years. They die from hemorrhage, infection, pre-eclampsia (which can lead to fatal seizures), obstructed labor, amniotic fluid embolism, thromboembolism, a ruptured uterus, retained placenta, hydatidiform mole, choriocarcinoma and many other causes that fill the obstetrics textbooks. Modern medicine can prevent and treat many, but not all, of these conditions. Some potentially fatal problems cannot be foreseen or prevented. Pregnancy always comes with some irreducible risk of death. (Warren M. Hern, 5/21)

USA Today: Democrats Must Acknowledge Abortion Rights, Restrictions In Roe Ruling

I’m a liberal Democrat, and I’m a strong supporter of abortion rights. But I also support restrictions on the procedure. You know, like the ones allowed by Roe v. Wade. If you listened to our Republican opponents during the past few weeks, when Alabama all but prohibited abortion and several other states banned it after aheartbeat is detected, you might think that we Democrats want it to be entirely unregulated. We’re allegedly “the party of death,” ready and eager to protect “infanticide” at all costs. (Jonathan Zimmerman, 5/21)

The Washington Post: Billboards Are The Wrong Place To Fight Over Abortion

Driving along Colorado’s scenic byways, one might be distracted these days by billboards promoting safe abortions or, depending upon one’s route, alternatives to abortion, as well as assorted child-rearing recommendations. They make one wistful for the old crazy preacher shouting the Gospel from an overturned fruit crate. (Kathleen Parker, 5/21)

Austin American-Statesman: State Level Stirrings Provoke Overdue Reckoning About Abortion

Whatever happens, these stirrings at the state level may provoke an overdue reckoning about the truth of abortion. It isn’t rare. It is usually performed on perfectly healthy mothers and babies. And it isn’t the only alternative for women unable to raise a child. There are 36 couples waiting for an adoptive child for every one placed. Why is that humane solution so commonly overlooked? (Mona Charen, 5/20)

