Thoughts On Curbing The Opioid Epidemic: Not All ‘Well-Intentioned’ Battle Plans Are ‘Good Ideas’

Opinion writers offer their thoughts on the current status of the nation's attempts to address the opioid crisis and the areas in which they are watching for action.

JAMA Forum: A New Year’s Wish On Opioids

As overdose deaths mount, leading to a decline in US life expectancy 2 years in a row, my New Year’s wish is for more people to appreciate this statement: Not all well-intentioned approaches to addressing the opioid epidemic are good ideas. Some are based on evidence and experience, others on misunderstanding, blame, fear, or frustration. What’s needed in 2018 is the wisdom—and the courage—to tell the difference. (Joshua M. Sharfstein, 1/3)

USA Today: We Mobilized Against Flu, Cancer And Heart Attacks. Where's The Urgency On Opioids?

Our nation is not yet succeeding in addressing the opioid crisis, as exemplified by the latest drug overdose numbers just released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2016, we lost more than 63,000 Americans to drug overdoses broadly, an increase of 21% over the previous year. The relentless devastation is being felt by far too many families and communities. The country’s response to this problem has been hampered by our failure to recognize addiction as a disease that requires comprehensive health solutions. (Barry McCaffrey and Jessica Hulsey Nickel, 1/4)

The Wall Street Journal: The Opioid Crisis Has Plaintiff Lawyers Smelling Cash

America’s unrivaled pharmaceutical industry develops and manufactures more than half of the world’s new medicines and treatments. Its global dominance is due in part to the largely unregulated prices and uncapped profit margins that make America the world’s most lucrative market. Yet Big Pharma has an image problem: The industry has been tainted by the opioid crisis. (Dennis Kneale, 1/3)

