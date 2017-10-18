Thoughts On The Drug Industry And The Opioid Epidemic: Look No Further Than The Swamp; Examining Enforcement Tools

Opinion writers continue to examine the government's role in the opioid crisis and strategies to curb it.

Chicago Tribune: Drug Industry Swims In Washington’s Swamp

But not so fast. More than most of the controversies that have tested this president, the opioid crisis tragically plagues some of the most desperate communities in Trump’s political base. To voters who turned in good faith to Trump’s promises to “drain the swamp” in Washington, Trump’s drain appeared to be clogged. hat makes this opiate-gate scoop into a scandal is how dramatically it illustrates the corruption and insider deal-making that gives Trump’s swamp-draining talk traction with his rally crowds. (Clarence Page, 10/17)

USA Today: Drug Law Hasn’t Hurt Enforcement

The Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act was a bipartisan, commonsense step forward to improve enforcement efforts and combat the opioid epidemic. At its core, the law supported greater coordination between the Drug Enforcement Administration and drug manufacturers and distributors, pharmacies and doctors. In no way does it diminish DEA’s enforcement tools. (John M. Gray, 10/17)

The Charlotte Observer: Here’s How To Address The Opioid Epidemic

In 2004, my closest friend died of an opioid overdose. Since then I’ve met hundreds of mothers, brothers and daughters who have lost loved ones, too. I’ve spent my entire career treating addiction, and it’s clear that efforts to explain the current crisis and its solutions are missing some vital points. Recently, President Trump commissioned a group to examine how to solve this crisis, and its first suggestion was to declare an emergency. It’s been over 70 days since that report was released, and more than 6,500 people have died since. What will it take for us to act? (Omar Manejwala, 10/17)

Stat: Online Sellers Of Designer Drugs Are A Dark Partner In The Opioid Epidemic

DRC and companies like it sideline the doctor, the pharmaceutical industry, and its regulators from the patient-physician relationship. Over the last few years, the use of new psychoactive substances has increased dramatically. They may represent the future of medicine: the patient-chemical relationship. (Abraham Nussbaum, 10/17)

