Thousands Of Conn. Seniors, Disabled May Lose Help Paying For Medicare Under Budget Proposal

“For my folks, if they wind up losing this … it could make the difference between getting a prescription or having food on the table,” says lawyer Kevin Brophy.

Hartford (Conn.) Courant: Republicans, Democrats Propose Cuts To Medicare Assistance For Seniors, Disabled

As budget negotiations continue at the state Capitol, advocates are calling on legislators not to include a proposal that would cause tens of thousands of low-income elderly and disabled people in Connecticut to lose financial assistance to pay for Medicare. Both the Republican and Democratic budget alternatives reduced the income eligibility levels for the federal Medicare Savings Program, resulting in a two-year savings of between $81.9 million and $107.7 million, according to nonpartisan fiscal analysts. (Blair, 10/10)

Great Falls (Mont.) Tribune: Blue Cross Cuts Back On Medicare Advantage For 7,500 Rural Montanans

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana sent notices to nearly 7,500 residents in 30 counties statewide saying it will no longer offer Medicare Advantage in 2018, with officials citing lack of service and costs. ... Medicare Advantage will still be offered in nine of the state’s more urban counties, officials said, adding that residents throughout the state can still get the Medicare Supplement Plan, which can be catered to their needs. (Drake, 10/9)

