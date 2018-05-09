Thousands Of Nursing Home Residents Face Eviction Due To Louisiana’s Cuts To Medicaid Funding

In addition, the cuts could force nursing homes to close, leaving more than 25,000 people unemployed. Medicaid news comes out of Illinois, Nevada and Missouri, as well.

CNN: Tens Of Thousands Of Louisiana Residents Could Face Eviction

More than 30,000 Medicaid recipients, including those in nursing homes and group homes in Louisiana could lose their benefits and face eviction due to proposed state cuts. Louisiana Department of Health Deputy Secretary Michelle Alletto said the agency will notify about 37,000 Medicaid recipients, whose eligibility to receive the benefit could end on July 1, they may have to move out of the facilities because of the lack of state funding. The letters, which will be mailed out on Thursday, will also go to Medicaid patients with developmental disabilities and some who receive home-based services to give recipients time to develop appropriate plans, the agency said. The state health department also will evaluate any eligibility options, according to the agency. (Burnside and Simon, 5/9)

Modern Healthcare: Illinois Wins Medicaid Flexibility Under Trump

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has received federal approval to use $2 billion in Medicaid funding differently, a longtime goal that his predecessor Pat Quinn originally sought. The state plans to boost behavioral health services and combat the fast-paced opioid crisis as part of the new Better Care Illinois Behavioral Health Initiative. After all, about 25% of low-income and disabled people on Medicaid in Illinois have behavioral health needs, but they account for 52% of all spending, according to the state. About 3 million people in Illinois are on Medicaid; 1 of every 7 adults under 65, per the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Schorsch, 5/8)

The Associated Press: 3 Candidates For Nevada Governor Pledge To Protect Medicaid

Three of the four leading candidates for Nevada governor pledged to protect the state's expanded Medicaid program if elected in November. Republican state Treasurer Dan Schwartz as well as Democrats Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak spoke to about 400 people representing churches, nonprofits and schools who make up a group called Nevadans for the Common Good. (Price, 5/9)

St. Louis Public Radio: Four Years Later, Medicaid 23 Return To The Capitol To Support Vulnerable Missourians

Activists known as the Medicaid 23 returned to the Missouri Senate Tuesday, four years and two days after staging a demonstration in the Senate gallery after lawmakers’ refusal to expand Medicaid. ... At the Capitol Tuesday, they urged lawmakers to oppose a number of bills that would impose work requirements on Missourians who use Medicaid and impose similar requirements for recipients of food assistance programs. (Achenbach, 5/8)

