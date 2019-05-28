Thousands Of People Have Had Gun Licenses Revoked In Illinois, But Police Have No Idea Where The Guns Are

"I will say the depth and breadth of the problem did take me back just a bit," said acting Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. News on gun safety also comes from California and Florida.

The Associated Press: Analysis: Thousands In Illinois May Have Guns Without Permit

Tens of thousands of Illinois residents whose gun licenses have been revoked could still be in possession of firearms, according to an analysis of state records by the Chicago Tribune. The failure of the system was underscored in February when a man killed five former colleagues and wounded five police officers in Aurora, Illinois, using a gun he kept despite the revocation of his Firearm Owner's Identification card in 2014. (5/27)

Los Angeles Times: New Ads Around L.A. Are Marketing ‘Shooting Insurance.’ But It’s Not What You Think

Julia Macias was 12 when a gunman shot and killed 26 people, mostly children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The Los Angeles preteen heard the news of the 2012 attack and worried about her own family. “It made me wonder, ‘Well I have a sister who’s four years younger than me, she’s in elementary school, what if that were her? And what if that were me?’ ” said Macias, now 18. (Kohli, 5/27)

The Associated Press: Prosecutors Want Florida Massacre Suspect's Medical Records

Prosecutors are seeking mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year's Florida school massacre. Prosecutors will ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic turn over Nikolas Cruz's records. Psychologist Daniel Mauer treated Cruz before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors say they should have access to his records because Cruz told deputies that voices told him to kill people. (5/28)

