Three Board Members of Maryland Medical System Resign As Second Contract Adds To ‘Healthy Holly’ Kickbacks Scandal

Following the resignation of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh for her alleged financial ties to medical firms, the board chairman of the University of Maryland Medical System and two other board members resigned Tuesday, including Dr. Scott Rifkin. His company had an “active agreement” with the hospital to provide software.

The Baltimore Sun: UMMS Scandal: Medical System Board Chairman, Two Others Resign As Additional Contract Revealed

The chairman of the embattled University of Maryland Medical System board of directors announced his resignation Tuesday — along with two other board members — as an additional contract with one of the departing board members was revealed. Board Chairman Stephen Burch, who attended a contentious meeting in March with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic state Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller over the board’s contracting practices, announced his resignation effective July 1. (Broadwater and Rector, 5/7)

The Associated Press: 3 More Maryland Medical Board Members Resign Amid Scandal

(Catherine) Pugh resigned as mayor last week amid investigations into whether she sold self-published children's books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. She's called her book deal with the medical system a "regrettable mistake." The FBI and IRS agents raided Pugh's homes and City Hall offices last month. Pugh has not been charged with a crime. Roughly one-third of more than two dozen of the system's board members received compensation through the medical system's arrangements with their businesses. (5/7)

