Tick-Borne Powassan Virus Kills One Person In Connecticut

The fatality is also the second case of the virus this year in the state. Also in the news: Maine's plans for paid family and medical leave; Florida's Gov. DeSantis, a Republican, may push to investigate parents who take kids to see drag shows; efforts to close Colorado's infant mortality gap; and more.

Fox News: Connecticut Reports Year’s First Fatality, Second Case Of Powassan Virus Due To Tick Bite

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) recently announced the state’s second case of Powassan virus infection (POWV) and first fatality in 2022, according to their press release. "This incident reminds us that residents need to take actions to prevent tick bites now through the late fall," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, who is the commissioner of the state’s DPH. "DPH stresses the use of insect repellent this summer and avoiding high-risk areas, such as tall grass, where ticks may be found. It’s also important to check carefully for ticks after being outside which can reduce the chance of you and your family members being infected with this dangerous virus." (Sudhakar, 6/9)

In other health news from Maine, Florida, Colorado, and California —

AP: Maine Panel To Craft Plan For Paid Family, Medical Leave

A commission in Maine will develop a plan to implement a paid family and medical leave benefits program for the state. Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, of Brunswick, has been appointed to chair the commission, state officials said Thursday. The commission’s job will be to consult with other states that have established such a program and develop one for Maine, officials said. (6/9)

NBC News: DeSantis Weighs Ordering Child Protective Services To Investigate Parents Who Take Kids To Drag Shows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Wednesday that he might urge the state's child protective services to investigate parents who take their children to drag shows. When asked by reporters whether he would support proposed legislation from a Florida state representative that would punish parents who take their children to such performances, the governor said he has asked his staff to look into the idea. (Lavietes, 6/9)

KHN: Grassroots Groups Lead Way On Closing Colorado’s Infant Mortality Gap

As Britney Taylor toured the Mama Bird Maternity Wellness Spa during its grand opening this spring, she reflected on the birth of her first child: a confusing and lonely experience that resulted in an unplanned cesarean section and an extended period of postpartum depression. But here in this city abutting Denver, local families and smiling doulas wandered amid a bright space resonating with upbeat music where primarily women of color can get massages, meet with birth professionals and support groups, and attend classes on breastfeeding, childbirth, and infant care. (Bichell, 6/10)

AP: Lawsuit: LA Shelter For Kids Was A Den For Sexual Abuse

A Los Angeles County-run shelter meant to be a safe space for children as they awaited placement in foster homes was for decades a den for sexual predators among the staff — and some residents — who preyed on children as young as 5, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by dozens of former residents. Some of the more than 30 plaintiffs spoke at a news conference and wept and trembled as they detailed abuse and some victims’ attempts to escape the hall’s barbed-wire fences and guarded gates. Among the victims was a 6-year-old boy who in 1990 was molested by a male staffer who locked the boy in a closet as punishment for screaming during the assault, according to the lawsuit. (Weber and Dazio, 6/9)

Los Angeles Times: Cancer Groups Worried About Falling Funds To Track Cases

Cancer researchers fear that shrinking funding for a program that tracks cancer cases across California could threaten its future. The California Cancer Registry gathers information about cancer cases diagnosed in the state, providing crucial information for researchers. The data has helped detect rising cases of breast cancer among Japanese women who moved to the United States; link pesticides to brain tumors in children; and pinpoint racial disparities in cancer diagnosis and outcomes. (Alpert Reyes, 6/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription