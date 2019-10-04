The annual enrollment allows people to revise prescription drug plans and to switch between Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Other Medicare news is on concerns about the declining growth rate of primary care doctors.

The New York Times: Medicare Shopping Season Is Almost Here

If you’re enrolled in Medicare but worry about the cost of health care, your chance to do something about it is right around the corner. Most people enroll in Medicare when they become eligible at age 65. But every fall, they have the opportunity to change their coverage during an enrollment season that runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time of year when you can switch between original fee-for-service Medicare and Medicare Advantage, the all-in-one managed care alternative to the traditional program. You also can re-evaluate your prescription drug coverage — whether that is a stand-alone Part D plan, or wrapped into an Advantage plan. (Miller, 10/4)