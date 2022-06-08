Tirzepatide Promising For Weight Loss; Eli Lilly Wins In Product Liability Case
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
New England Journal of Medicine:
Tirzepatide Once Weekly For The Treatment Of Obesity
Obesity is a chronic disease that results in substantial global morbidity and mortality. The efficacy and safety of tirzepatide, a novel glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, in people with obesity are not known. (Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 6/4)
ScienceDaily:
How Fast-Growing Bacteria Can Resist Antibiotics
New insights into how some bacteria survive antibiotics could lead to the development of novel treatment strategies. (eLife, 6/7)
FiercePharma:
It's Crunch Time For Bluebird Bio As 2 Of Its 3 Gene Therapies Face High-Stakes FDA Meeting
A two-day FDA advisory committee meeting on Thursday and Friday will have much to say about the fate of struggling bluebird bio. Two of the company's three promising gene therapies are up for consideration from the agency's independent experts. While bluebird’s beti-cel for people with B-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions appears headed for a rubber stamp on Friday, its eli-cel treatment for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) could have an uphill struggle, according to briefing documents from agency staffers. (Dunleavy, 6/7)
FiercePharma:
Eli Lilly Wins Key Dispute Over Patient Warnings In Era Of DTC Advertising
Pharma has notched a legal win in a Washington state product liability case. The state’s highest court has ruled that drug companies are obligated to warn doctors, but not patients, about potential risks of their medicines, even if the drugmaker advertises directly to consumers. The decision (PDF) stems from a lawsuit filed against drugmaker Eli Lilly by a patient in 2021 who said he suffered a stroke within hours of taking Lilly’s Cialis, which treats erectile dysfunction and a condition that causes an enlarged prostate. (Missakian, 6/8)
FiercePharma:
Gilead Names New Manufacturing Head In Wake Of Recent Hiccups
Gilead Sciences, which has been in the headlines recently for layoffs and recalls due to glass shards, has named a new head to its manufacturing operations. Stacey Ma, who was previously the head of technical operations at Sana Biotechnology based in California, will be Gilead’s new executive vice president for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, the company said. Additionally, Ma becomes part of the senior leadership team, reporting directly to Daniel O’Day, chair and chief executive. (Keenan, 6/2)