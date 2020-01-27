To Better Address Maternal Health For Medicaid Beneficiaries, Higher Reimbursements Are Needed, Experts Say

Hospitals and clinical practices face financial challenges because Medicaid only pays about half of what private insurers pay for childbirth-related services. New payment models like bundled or blended payments could address the higher morbidity and mortality rates for women on Medicaid, experts say. Meanwhile, a plan to encourage states to shift their Medicaid programs to block-grant systems is expected this week.

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Changes Could Address Maternal Mortality Driven By SDOH

Medicaid beneficiaries are 82% more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity and mortality than women with private health coverage, according to new research presented at the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission meeting Friday. People of color and women in rural areas are at the greatest risk for severe maternal morbidity and mortality among Medicaid recipients, said Katy Kozhimannil, associate professor at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health and director of research for the Rural Health Research Center. Black and indigenous women are about three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause as white women. (Brady, 1/24)

Politico Pro: White House Signs Off On Medicaid Block Grant Plan

The Trump administration on Thursday will announce a long-developing plan to overhaul Medicaid by letting states shift some program funding to block grants, four individuals with knowledge of the announcement confirmed. “The status quo is unacceptable,” said a senior administration official. “We have to give states some more flexibility.”The plan — developed for more than a year by CMS Administrator Seema Verma — is slated to be announced at a Jan. 30 event that HHS has called “Transforming Medicaid: A New Opportunity for Better Health.” POLITICO obtained a copy of the invitation sent to outside groups. (Diamond, 1/25)

And in the states —

Georgia Health News: Big Merger Changes Medicaid Insurance Equation In Georgia

The merger of insurers Centene and WellCare will create a company with a dominant position in Georgia’s managed care market for Medicaid. The $17 billion deal, which closed Thursday, will give the resulting entity roughly two-thirds of the Medicaid HMO business in the state. (Miller, 1/24)

Tucson.Com: State's Medicaid Program, Insurers Working To Address Shortage Of Care Givers

Arizona’s Medicaid program is working with three insurers to create a long-term-care workforce to address the expected shortage of in-home caregivers needed as the state’s elderly population rapidly increases in coming years. The insurers the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, contracted with are Southwest Catholic Health Network Corp., Banner-University Family Care and United Healthcare Community Plan. These insurers are contracted to build a long-term-care workforce within its AHCCCS network by 2024. Also working on the initiative is the Department of Economic Security’s Division of Developmental Disabilities. (Duarte, 1/26)

The Associated Press: Idaho Medicaid Expansion Signups Pass 60,000

The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state's voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday. The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements. (1/25)

