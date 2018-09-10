Global Funding Would Need To Triple To $9 Billion To Make Real Progress Against HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis

But the development pipeline is slower than it ever used to be. “Donors are cutting back on funding at a time when we should be stepping on the gas," said Gavin Yamey, the study's lead author. Meanwhile, the fight against Ebola has advanced in recent years but it's still facing old hurdles.

The New York Times: Vaccines Against H.I.V., Malaria And Tuberculosis Unlikely, Study Says

Vaccines against H.I.V., malaria and tuberculosis — three major killers of the world’s poor — are unlikely to be produced in the foreseeable future unless vastly more money is committed to finding them, a new study has concluded. Other worthy goals that appear out of reach for now include a hepatitis C vaccine, a combination vaccine against the four leading causes of deadly diarrhea, a rapid cure for people who have caught tuberculosis and new treatments for a dozen neglected diseases, such as leprosy, dengue fever and sleeping sickness. (McNeil, 9/7)

Reuters: Ebola Fight Has New Science But Faces Old Hurdles In Restive Congo

When Esperance Nzavaki heard she was cured of Ebola after three weeks of cutting-edge care at a medical center in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, she raised her arms to the sky with joy and praised the Lord. Her recovery is testament to the effectiveness of a new treatment, which isolates patients in futuristic cube-shaped mobile units with transparent walls and gloved access, so health workers no longer need to don cumbersome protective gear. (9/10)

The Associated Press: In Congo, A New And Less Isolating Ebola Treatment Center

Two times a day, Kasereka Mulanda comes to a new kind of Ebola treatment center to visit his wife, easing the isolation of a highly contagious disease. Stepping to the clear plastic sheeting around the cubicle where his wife is staying, he can speak with her without the need for a protective suit. In a part of Congo that faces a deadly Ebola outbreak for the first time, the contact is reassuring. (9/10)

