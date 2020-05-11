To Mask Or Not To Mask: How To Pull Off In-Person Political Conventions This Summer Stumps Both Parties
Both the national parties of Republicans and Democrats realize they will need to seek personal protective equipment if their political conventions go forward. Because the events have been considered national security events in the past, the White House would have the option to provide PPEs during the conventions. Other election news reports on the unease growing among Republicans about losing the Senate as well as President Obama's leaked criticism of the Trump administration's pandemic response.
The Washington Post:
During Coronavirus Outbreak, Trump And Democrats Struggle Over How To Hold Political Conventions
The Republican National Committee has asked the federal government to provide personal protective gear for political conventions this summer, underscoring the challenges of staging the quadrennial events during a pandemic that has already caused the deaths of more than 78,000 Americans. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an interview that the gear was needed for both conventions because they are “national security” events and that she had recently begun talking to Trump administration officials about such a request. (Dawsey, Scherer and Linskey, 5/10)
The Washington Post:
Republicans Grow Nervous About Losing The Senate Amid Worries Over Trump’s Handling Of The Pandemic
Republicans are increasingly nervous they could lose control of the Senate this fall as a potent combination of a cratering economy, President Trump’s handling of the pandemic and rising enthusiasm among Democratic voters dims their electoral prospects. In recent weeks, GOP senators have been forced into a difficult political dance as polling shifts in favor of Democrats: touting their own response to the coronavirus outbreak without overtly distancing themselves from a president whose management of the crisis is under intense scrutiny but who still holds significant sway with Republican voters. (Kim and DeBonis, 5/10)
The Washington Post:
Obama Says End To Michael Flynn Case Puts Rule Of Law At Risk, Calls Covid-19 Response A ‘Disaster’
Former president Barack Obama ... appeared to slam the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster,” offering the sort of blistering criticisms he has rarely aired in public. Obama said shortly before President Trump took office that he would only weigh in on his successor’s actions when he believes “our core values may be at stake.” (Knowles and Kornfield, 5/9)
Reuters:
In Leaked Call, Obama Describes Trump Handling Of Virus As Chaotic
Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "chaotic" in a conference call with former members of his administration, a source said on Saturday. (Holland, 5/9)