To Protect Substance Abuse Patients, HHS Looks At Records Privacy

Axios reports on how efforts to marry HIPAA with CARES Act standards could prevent providers unknowingly prescribe opioids for those with a history of addiction. Plans for old opioid disposal, plus stemming the flow of chemicals from India for making fentanyl, and more, are also in the news.

Axios: HHS Moves To Overhaul Privacy Rules For Substance Abuse Patients

The federal health department is trying to harmonize privacy protections covering the records of patients being treated for substance use disorder. Syncing the landmark 1996 privacy law HIPAA with tougher standards Congress passed in the CARES Act more than two years ago could prevent instances in which providers unknowingly prescribe opioids as treatment for someone with a history of addiction. (Moreno, 11/28)

In other government news about opioids —

Stat: Resistance To Opioid-Disposal Plan Raises Questions About CADCA

At its surface, it seems like a simple problem with a simple solution. Across the country, medicine cabinets are littered with unused, potentially addictive opioids. So the federal government wants to distribute prepaid envelopes alongside new painkiller prescriptions, allowing Americans to mail back their leftovers. (Facher, 11/29)

The Courier-Journal: US Drug Czar Wants India To Stem Flow Of Chemicals Used By Mexican Cartels For Fentanyl

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the U.S. drug czar, returned to his native country this month to meet with Indian officials on a joint mission to reduce the illegal flow of chemicals used to make deadly fentanyl. For years, Mexican cartels have bought precursor chemicals from China and used them to make synthetic drugs like fentanyl and meth in Mexican super labs. The drugs are then smuggled into the U.S. But in the last few years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has cautioned in its National Drug Threat Assessments that cartels are increasing the amounts they get from India. It's capital, New Delhi, has significant pharmaceutical and chemical industries and international ports. (Warren and Pandey, 11/29)

More on the opioid crisis —

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Opioid Settlement: Cities, Counties Have Yet To Receive Funds

The state of Indiana and all of its cities, towns and counties are set to receive up to $507 million as part of a massive settlement from lawsuits against drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and national distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen for their roles in the opioid crisis. (Phillips, 11/29)

AP: Fentanyl's Scourge Plainly Visible On Streets Of Los Angeles

In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down and blew a puff of fentanyl smoke his way in an act of charity, Smith sat up and slowly opened his lip to inhale the vapor as if it was the cure to his problems. (Hong and Melley, 11/28)

WGCU: Here Are Some Ways To Protect Sobriety During The Holidays

The holidays can be a challenge for people in recovery from drugs or alcohol. Dr. Alta DeRoo, chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, says it’s important to protect sobriety this time of year. (Barbor, 11/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription